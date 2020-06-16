‘Anglu Farrugia Could Have Done Something Useful With His Life’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Reacts To Hall Naming Rejection

“He let my mother, me, and my family take the hit for him, while he stayed silent,” Caruana Galizia finished. “And we don’t even get a thank you, let alone a name on a room.”

“It should not have taken the murder of my mother for this happen,” Caruana Galizia continued. “These are all things that should have happened anyway. Politicians cannot open secret companies in Panama, they cannot associate with people who blow up other people for a living, they cannot sabotage investigations. These resignations and prosecutions should have happened automatically. Instead, my mother had to die and we had to leave our jobs and dedicate our lives to campaigning, for them to even START to happen.”

Lambasting Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia for rejecting to name a hall within Parliament after his murdered mother, Matthew Caruana Galizia has said the least his family deserved is “a name on a room”.

Earlier this week, Anglu Farrugia turned down a request by the Opposition to name a Parliament hall after the murdered journalist, saying the act “erodes impartiality”.

In published correspondence between Farrugia and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia, the Speaker rejected the request written in over a month ago, on World Press Freedom Day.

Going on to say he believed no part of the building should be named after any person – be they political or otherwise – Farrugia insisted he had no intention of either trying to make people forget the murder or hinder the investigation.

“Everyone knows that Daphne Caruana Galizia did not look at faces and spoke about what she believed in,” Delia retorted. “This kind of journalism is important for democracy and should be protected. Parliament cannot remain neutral or silent in the face of such an assassination.”

And while Delia also pointed out that even the European Parliament had named one of its halls after the journalist, Farrugia reiterated that his rejection was purely based on upholding neutrality in Parliamentary services and maintaining an image of impartiality within the House of Representatives.

This week, activist groups Occupy Justice and Repubblika will be resuming their monthly vigils for Daphne Caruana Galizia, starting tonight at the Great Siege Memorial in Valletta.

