‘Anglu Farrugia Could Have Done Something Useful With His Life’: Matthew Caruana Galizia Reacts To Hall Naming Rejection
Lambasting Speaker of the House Anglu Farrugia for rejecting to name a hall within Parliament after his murdered mother, Matthew Caruana Galizia has said the least his family deserved is “a name on a room”.
“But for the Speaker of the House, Anglu Farrugia, that is not good enough. Farrugia could have done something useful with his life. He could have spoken up about corruption that he knew about. He could have done something. But he did nothing.”
Earlier this week, Anglu Farrugia turned down a request by the Opposition to name a Parliament hall after the murdered journalist, saying the act “erodes impartiality”.
In published correspondence between Farrugia and Opposition Leader Adrian Delia, the Speaker rejected the request written in over a month ago, on World Press Freedom Day.
Going on to say he believed no part of the building should be named after any person – be they political or otherwise – Farrugia insisted he had no intention of either trying to make people forget the murder or hinder the investigation.
“Everyone knows that Daphne Caruana Galizia did not look at faces and spoke about what she believed in,” Delia retorted. “This kind of journalism is important for democracy and should be protected. Parliament cannot remain neutral or silent in the face of such an assassination.”
And while Delia also pointed out that even the European Parliament had named one of its halls after the journalist, Farrugia reiterated that his rejection was purely based on upholding neutrality in Parliamentary services and maintaining an image of impartiality within the House of Representatives.
This week, activist groups Occupy Justice and Repubblika will be resuming their monthly vigils for Daphne Caruana Galizia, starting tonight at the Great Siege Memorial in Valletta.