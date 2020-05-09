‘Agendas Have A Way Of Distorting Facts’: Yorgen Fenech’s Lawyer Speaks Out After Former Prosecutor Joins Team

د . إAEDSRر . س

Gianluca Caruana Curran, one of Yorgen Fenech’s defence lawyers, has given a statement to “rectify misconceptions and misinformation which have arisen” following a number of relevations and statements earlier this week.

“I refer to media reports and statements made concerning my decision to act as a lawyer to Yorgen Fenech in the Criminal Charges brought against him and more recently on the decision of Dr Charles Mercieca to leave the Attorney General’s office, enter into private practice, and assist in the defense of Yorgen Fenech,” Caruana Curran started.

“Regrettably, politics and agendas have a way of distorting facts, I believe that it is important to rectify misconceptions and misinformation which have arisen.”

Caruana Curran goes on to clarify four separate points that have recently been brought to light, from the alleged involvement of a law firm that his mother runs, to the team’s recent addition of young lawyer Charles Mercieca.

Below are Caruana Curran’s points in full:

“1. When I accepted the brief to act as defense lawyer to Yorgen Fenech, I did so in my capacity as an individual self-employed lawyer.
2. Guido de Marco & Associates was not and is not engaged in the defense of Yorgen Fenech.
3. Over the past years, I have established my own private practice and advisory firm, rent my own office space and engage my own staff and team.
4. After learning that Dr Charles Merceica was leaving the AG to start his private practice, I verified that he was never involved in the investigation and prosecution of Yorgen Fenech, I then approached him to assist me in my clients’ defence.”
Gianluca Caruana Curran (left) escorting Yorgen Fenech (right) down the streets of Valletta during a break in court proceedings on 29th November 2019. Screenshots from a video by Times of Malta

It’s been a tumultous week of updates from the Caruana Galizia assassination case, with surprise arrivals and serious allegations being thrown around over the last couple of days.

On Wednesday, Charles Mercieca, a recent graduate and public prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General, resigned from his position… only to appear in court the next morning on behalf of Yorgen Fenech, who was last November charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Mercieca had told Times of Malta that he was never involved in the Yorgen Fenech case, either directly or indirectly, during his time at the Attorney General’s office, but questions and complaints were still raised, no less from both the Caruana Galizia family and the Justice Ministry.

Two days later, Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said this decision was insensitive both on the part of Mercieca and the law firm who engaged him. This led to Nationalist MP Mario de Marco denying that his law firm had employed or engaged Charles Mercieca.

Guido de Marco & Associates is run by Mario de Marco and his sister Gianella… whose son, Gianluca Caruana Curran, forms the defence team along with Marion Camilleri.

Featured Image Right Photo: Screenshot from a video by Times of Malta

