240 Nuggets Or 65 Churros? Eight Insane Ways To Spend Your €100 Government Voucher In Malta
Now that everyone in Malta who’s over 16 years of age is going to be getting a €100 government voucher, what are you going to be spending yours on? Well, someone has come up with a list of ideas. Whether or not you should follow them is another argument.
“Not that I encourage this sort of reckless behaviour (of course), but if you were so inclined, here are some ways to spend a €100 government voucher in one sitting,” Maxine Brimmer posted on Facebook earlier today.
From 132 Buffalo chicken wings to 65 churros, there’s something decadent for everyone, courtesy of some of the biggest gastronomic names around the island.
Here’s all the deliciously deadly shit you can get for €100 in one sitting:
240 nuggets, one milkshake and one small bag of fries from McDonald’s
13 litres of latte from Costa Coffee
132 Buffalo chicken wings from NOVI Bar
14 feet worth of meatball subs and nine cookies from Subway
50 kinder cream donuts from Crust
33 tacos and a double shot of guacamole on the side from Avotaco
25 giant siopao steamed buns from Pinoy
65 filled churros, sweet potato fries and a Cisk from Gyros & Churros
“Again, not saying you should do this,” Brimmer reiterated. “But if you do, I want pictures.”
And while we too would not recommend going for these, it’s good to know what your voucher is worth.
Besides, I’m genuinely still thinking about the prospect of getting 240 chicken nuggets for free, tbh.