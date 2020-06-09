د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

240 Nuggets Or 65 Churros? Eight Insane Ways To Spend Your €100 Government Voucher In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Now that everyone in Malta who’s over 16 years of age is going to be getting a €100 government voucher, what are you going to be spending yours on? Well, someone has come up with a list of ideas. Whether or not you should follow them is another argument.

“Not that I encourage this sort of reckless behaviour (of course), but if you were so inclined, here are some ways to spend a €100 government voucher in one sitting,” Maxine Brimmer posted on Facebook earlier today.

From 132 Buffalo chicken wings to 65 churros, there’s something decadent for everyone, courtesy of some of the biggest gastronomic names around the island.

Here’s all the deliciously deadly shit you can get for €100 in one sitting:

  1. 240 nuggets, one milkshake and one small bag of fries from McDonald’s

  2. 13 litres of latte from Costa Coffee

  3. 132 Buffalo chicken wings from NOVI Bar

  4. 14 feet worth of meatball subs and nine cookies from Subway

  5. 50 kinder cream donuts from Crust

  6. 33 tacos and a double shot of guacamole on the side from Avotaco

  7. 25 giant siopao steamed buns from Pinoy

  8. 65 filled churros, sweet potato fries and a Cisk from Gyros & Churros

“Again, not saying you should do this,” Brimmer reiterated. “But if you do, I want pictures.”

And while we too would not recommend going for these, it’s good to know what your voucher is worth.

Besides, I’m genuinely still thinking about the prospect of getting 240 chicken nuggets for free, tbh.

Tag someone who’d probably spend his voucher this way

READ NEXT: WATCH: Get Spending! Everyone In Malta Is Getting €100 To Spend At Restaurants, Bars, Hotels And Shops

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK