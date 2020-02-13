POLL: Who Do You Think Should Be The Leader Of The Nationalist Party?

As a political shitstorm continues to cause further instability within the PN, one of Malta’s two biggest parties faces a growing threat of extinction and it’s Opposition leader Adrian Delia who has once again found himself at the centre of it all.

Kicking off the month with the lowest trust rating ever at a measly 13.5%, Delia has had his leadership questioned rather intensely in the last couple of weeks.

Does Delia himself still have what it takes? Should the PN catapult another new face, such as Bernard Grech or Joe Giglio, straight to the top of the party or give a chance to a younger politician such as Mark Anthony Sammut or Roberta Metsola?

Should it pick someone from within its ranks with more political experience, perhaps Jason Azzopardi or Claudio Grech? Should it give Simon Busuttil another shot before he departs Malta for Brussels or should Louis Galea finally get his chance, after all these years, to become PN leader? Or should it show the electorate how much it has truly changed as a party by electing Franco Debono as its leader?

