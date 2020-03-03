د . إAEDSRر . س

POLL: The Blame Game Begins – Who Is Most Responsible For Tragedies Like Yesterday’s Horrific Ħamrun Death?

Barely 12 hours after Miriam Pace’s lifeless body was discovered underneath the rubble of her own home in Ħamrun, much has already been said of Malta’s latest construction-related tragedy.

As is usually the case with horrific incidents like this, a great deal of finger-pointing has already happened. But is it all being directed at the right people?

With yesterday’s incident marking the fourth such case since the beginning of 2019 – and the first fatal one of its kind – questions are being asked and blame is being thrown around. But who do you think should shoulder the most responsibility in the current situation?

Let us know in the poll below.

