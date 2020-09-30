PN’s Dull Debate Is Exactly Why Labour Will Win The Next General Election

If Bernard Grech woke up today frustrated that people were talking about a ‘Greek’ remark he passed several months ago instead of last night’s debate, he only has himself to blame. If Adrian Delia wonders why he hasn’t been able to replicate the enthusiasm that characterised his 2017 leadership campaign, he need only look into the mirror. Amidst a historically turbulent time for the world, the country and the PN, Delia and Grech went head to head last night after weeks of campaigning. Debates are a great launching pad for the promotion of policies and the best way for competitors to truly differentiate themselves from each other. However, what we got instead last night was an hour of tired soundbites, lazy digs at the government and vague word salads. In fact, they seemed to have spent more time preparing features on themselves to be aired during the debate than they did actually preparing for it.

Delia pitched himself as a warrior who has spent years battling an internal establishment the public has repeatedly rejected, while Grech presented himself as the great unifier who will return the PN to its glory days. However, scraping beyond the surface, the debate exposed how neither candidate has any alluring policies to speak of and that they aren’t too different from each other in anything but personality. Take COVID-19, the issue that has gripped the world since March and has prompted serious debates about healthcare, the future of the economy, tourism, surveillance and pretty much everything we’ve long taken for granted. What did the PN leadership hopefuls have to say about it? Nothing except that Prime Minister Robert Abela and Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne seemed at odds with each other in their COVID-19 press conferences and that the government didn’t have a plan to combat the second wave. And what’s their plan? Absolutely nothing, just ‘we’re the only alternative so you’ve got to trust us’. Truly inspiring… Both Delia and Grech criticised the government over reports that it’s ready to sign a Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the United States in return for American support ahead of an upcoming Moneyval review.