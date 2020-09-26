On World Contraception Day, Let’s Remember That Malta Needs To Step Its Game Up

Contraception changed the world. It allowed countless women to take control over their sexual and reproductive health and catapulted the emancipation of the so-called second sex.

However, issues surrounding the drug remain, with some in Malta unable access it due to shortages, a lack of financial assistance and far from adequate sex education.

On World Contraception Day, let’s talk about contraception and why Malta needs to step its game up.

What is contraception?

Contraception can include any device or drug that prevents pregnancy during sexual intercourse like pills, condoms, implants, injections, patches, rings and the list goes on.

However, its uses stretch far beyond that, with many taking them for irregular or absent menstrual periods, menstrual cramps, acne, PMS, endometriosis, Primary Ovarian Insufficiency (POI) and Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS).

Despite its importance, there are several hurdles many face with contraceptives.

Many brands of the hormonal pill are constantly out of stock, even before COVID-19 hit the islands, meaning countless women are left having to change their prescriptions unannounced.

And it’s not even listed as an essential medicine by the government. If it was, the state would be incentivised to prevent such widespread shortages that occur at the expense of women.

Plus, with a lack of a government-sponsored means of procuring the drug, it could be an unaffordable burden for those who simply can’t afford it.

Add to the fact that Malta retains its blanket ban on abortion and a dusty, decade-old sexual health policy, it’s no wonder politicians and activists have called for change.

“In this time of international crisis and uncertainty from the COVID-19 pandemic, reliable sexual health services that provide a range of options and information are more important than ever,” NGO Doctors For Choice said on World Contraception Day.