Malta Is A Parliamentary Democracy, So Adrian Delia Must Go Regardless Of How He Was Elected

Adrian Delia is no political professor but he must understand a very basic principle of our parliamentary democracy: that it’s a parliamentary democracy, not a presidential one.

The Leader of the Opposition must be the person who enjoys the support of the majority of Opposition MPs – no matter how he is elected.

That’s how it works and it’s designed that way for a reason: to enable the Opposition to be effective in scrutinising the government side of Parliament.

Whether he is appointed in the role by his MPs or the wider membership of his party, the PN leader is ultimately a Parliamentary role.

So when the Opposition’s parliamentary group tells its leader to go, in no uncertain terms, then he must go. He cannot hide behind the members who elected him and ignore his parliamentary function.

Forcing the President to exercise his Constitutional role or cornering his MPs to publicly vote against him, is a very undignified way to leave, to say the least.

By clinging onto power against the will of his parliamentary group, the electorate and basic common sense, Delia is inviting a coup.

But this goes patently against the interests of both party and country.

The party cannot afford such a painful transition. Especially when this should be such an obvious step in the current climate.

And more importantly, the country has bigger fish to fry right now.

While we unearth the never-ending cobwebs of murder and corruption from the previous administration, we need an effective Opposition, not one that becomes the story itself.

The last thing we need is the country coming to a standstill because the Opposition leader insists on leaving kicking and screaming.

In his previous crisis, Delia pulled a rabbit out of the hat in the name of Louis Galea, a relic from the Fenech Adami era to lead a supposed party reform.

Almost seven months later, Galea himself has criticised the inaction that characterised Delia’s leadership and has asked him to step down.

And yet, Delia appears on television, rambling as ever, to explain why he should stay.

He shouldn’t.

He should go. At the very least because he no longer enjoys the support of his parliamentary group and we live in a parliamentary democracy. It’s as simple as that.