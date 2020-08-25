I’m Maltese And I Was Told I’m Not Eligible For COVID-19 Vouchers

As good and beneficial as it may be, the COVID-19 voucher scheme has been a mess, to say the least.

It has been almost two months since the Maltese government started rolling out €100 vouchers to all local residents and, with less than a week to collect them, some have yet to receive word that they’ve got one waiting for them.

Including me, a Maltese resident who was born here, has a right to vote and oh, of course, pays taxes.

Despite chasing up authorities, both at the post office (which involved queueing for an hour) and via the dedicated hotline number (80074904), I have yet to be told that I am even eligible for the vouchers.

In fact, as of today, I am not eligible for the vouchers because I do not appear on the MIMCOL system… for whatever reason.