How New Zealand Is Squashing The COVID-19 Curve And How Malta Can Learn From It

Malta might be doing a decent job containing the spread of the coronavirus pandemic so far, but it has a long way to go before we’re in the clear.

On Tuesday, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci announced the highest number of COVID-19 patients the country has seen in a single day, 52. In the past 24 hours, Malta recorded its first two victim of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

On the other hand, New Zealand, another island-state but with a population almost 10 times the size of Malta, only recorded 54 cases on Tuesday and 50 yesterday – its lowest number since going into lockdown. It also only has one death from the virus.

Just 10 days into a four-week lockdown period New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is cautiously optimistic about the future and has even allowed for the Easter bunny to visit children’s doors this weekend.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern confirms Easter Bunny is classed as an “essential worker” but it might be “difficult for the bunny to get everywhere” in current circumstances. Tooth fairy also confirmed as an essential worker. pic.twitter.com/Jv6o4t2tkG — Daniel Rosney (@DanielRosney) April 6, 2020

Hailed for her compassion and resilience in dealing with the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Arden, as the Washington Post put it, isn’t just flattening the curve, she’s squashing it.

So what can Malta, another island-state with a good track record for COVID-19, do to be on par with countries like New Zealand?

Elimination is the key, not containment.

New Zealand imposed lockdown measures so strict that swimming at the beach and even hunting in the bushland was prohibited in an effort to not divert and distract emergency services’ resources during this pandemic.

The news was welcomed with solidarity on the Kiwi island and even Fish & Game New Zealand chief executive Martin Taylor showed his support for the lockdown measures.

“It is heartbreaking to not be able to spend time in the outdoors, especially as for many of us this is our main way to de-stress, but we all have our part to play to beat COVID-19,” he said.

“The point of the next four weeks is to kill the virus in New Zealand so that life goes back to normal as quickly as possible. Let’s stay home for four weeks then we can get outdoors and back into angling and hunting.”

On the other hand, the Maltese government allows people to frequent beaches, walk the streets and even hunt in maximum groups of three, despite severe backlash from several NGOs, media houses and the general public.

Malta is far from flattening the curve.

Despite a recent appeal from Health Minister Chris Fearne for people to stay at home unless absolutely necessary or essential, the Maltese government has imposed its own set of double standards by encouraging hunters to venture outside, albeit a few restrictions, while the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread amongst the Maltese people.

With illegal trapping and hunting already a problem and spring hunting season opening tomorrow, the Police Officers Union has already warned that this decision will put an unnecessary burden on the force – which will have to fork out 42 officers to supervise hunting irregularities, instead of enforcing preventative measures on COVID-19.

Malta’s resistance to enact similarly strict COVID-19 measures could well end up enabling the virus to continue spreading

Elimination is key and Malta could look to New Zealand as a case study on how to truly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and squash the curve before it peaks too high.

