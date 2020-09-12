GUEST POST: When Will Malta’s Animal Welfare Start Taking Its Job Seriously?

Animal cruelty, a failure to enforce animal rights and Malta’s general approach to animal welfare is something that we seriously need to talk about. Many of us on the island seem to still be living with an antiquated mindset on how we should treat animals – and it just isn’t good enough anymore. I recently went for a walk in Mdina and the first thing I saw was three karrozzini, with one of the horses frothing at the mouth, chewing on the metal mouthpiece and its tongue hanging out. Foaming is sometimes normal for horses, like when they see food or are relaxed. They also do it when they’re too hot or uncomfortable, but in this case, it was clearly producing excess saliva because of a dry mouth or an inability to drink. The horses might have been in the shade, but there was no water in sight and I can guarantee you that no human or animal would want to be tied up that manner and carry around overweight tourists voluntarily, especially with last week’s temperatures. In 2018, a horse died thirsty, exhausted and overworked under the scorching summer sun. People reacted by organising protests and petitions to ban horse carriages. The people’s voices went, unfortunately, unheard.

Instead, a new law was introduced after the horrible incident which states that: “No karozzini will be allowed between 12pm and 2pm or if the temperature exceeds 30 degrees and that routes won’t include hilly terrains.” However, it wasn’t long before the MSPCA would raise the alarm and say the new karrozzini laws aren’t being enforced. I, and many others both older and younger, still believe that horse carriages fall under animal abuse regardless of any new laws. This is a tradition that we need to move on from and we must find ways to push owners to make money elsewhere, without the (ab)use of a living animal (don’t worry, it’s possible). Two days ago, Inez Galea was attacked and killed by two dogs, reported as pit bulls even though they are mixed breed, owned by her own grandson. Now, many might believe, especially because of the stigma surrounding pit bulls, that this was expected of the breed, but that is not the case at all. Sadly, in Malta, there are animal abusers and people who don’t understand animals’ well-being as much as there are animal lovers and activists. In this case, this is where Animal Welfare is supposed to step in. The dogs ended up in the hands of a man who did not care for them as he should – no matter what he is saying now – and reports were repeatedly made to have the area checked to see if his method was deemed appropriate… and when Animal Welfare finally did show up, all they did was give the breeder the green light. I did not visit the area where the dogs were being kept, but even I can tell from the couple of photos I have seen that it is nowhere close to how animals should be kept. Animal Welfare, however, visited the site and never took action against the man. Recent updates tell us that the owner has since given up most of the animals residing at the rooftop of the residence, but four dogs remain.