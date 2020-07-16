GUEST POST: Three Years Of The Long Knives – The Battle Against Adrian Delia’s Leadership
Just to put everything into perspective, just five weeks ago the PN unveiled 14 ‘clusters’ which were governed by four ‘themes’ which included party members and stakeholders aimed at proposing policy recommendations for the nation in a renewed and re-energised political strategy.
These themes were headed by Claudio Grech, Claudette Buttigieg, Karol Aquilina and Roberta Metsola and the clusters included many familiar faces, and also some new ones, in a clear attempt by the current PN administration led by Adrian Delia to reconcile, unite, and motivate the party.
And whilst this reform was welcomed with unanimous support from within the party, it took just a few weeks for these members of the PN’s parliamentary group to re-ignite their second attack on Delia’s leadership, just seven months into this year. Over these three years, the PN has been plagued with various rebellious attempts by self-proclaimed heroes who have the only intention of removing Adrian Delia from his position as party leader, regardless of the collateral damage done to the party.
Their urge to oust Delia is too adamant and has been fermenting inside of them since the beginning.
Looking back at 2017, the leadership election was a decision between an establishment candidate and a new face. That famous establishment is still present today, with its same intentions.
However both the PN’s paid members and the party councillors both voted for Adrian Delia. It should have stopped there, with these MPs respecting the decision that the party as a whole took.
That is democracy. Some MPs, with Robert Arrigo being a prime example, who had initially backed Chris Said, decided to accept that result and work with full dedication and loyalty to the party and the leader.
Others unfortunately, did not.
And this is the result of which is evident today. It is obvious that the PN is still trailing in surveys, it has been bleeding votes for over a decade. Whilst 2008 was a margin-thin win for the PN, it was still not a wakeup call, and Europarliamentary and general election defeats after the other eventually amounted to losing the 2017 general election with a 40,000 vote margin leaving the PN battered, bruised, and millions in debt.
Delia did not inherit a party which was financially sound and retained popular ratings amongst the electorate as Robert Abela did, so it’s obvious that the issues the party faced in re-connecting with the electorate which have manifested for over a decade would not be solved overnight, especially with half of the parliamentary group working against you.
However, when it wasn’t survey results, for example in early November of 2018, where the party emerged from a 5-6% gain within polls in October, there was yet another attempt to oust him, then on alleged family issues.
Throughout the years, there have been various attacks against the validity of Adrian Delia’s leadership. But ultimately, he was elected by the party’s tesserati, and was reconfirmed with an even stronger margin just last year by the party’s councillors, to lead the PN to the next general election.
The fact that these MPs continue to defy their party’s statute, disregard their tesserati (ultimately their voters) and eventually attempted to use the President to remove Delia as opposition leader because they did not have the guts to face the tesserati, is sowing nothing but division within the party.
Their vote of confidence does not overrule the tesserati’s decision in the 2017 leadership election. It is evident that the PN’s “old guard” have not yet humbled themselves enough to listen to their supporters; this attitude is exactly why the PN suffered consecutive electoral defeats after the other throughout the years.
Delia attempted to return the party back to its supporters, but was radically opposed. Whether he is removed in the coming weeks or after the next general election, if the party is retaken back from the tesserati and returned to the establishment, it will only cement its fate.
This is not just an attack against Adrian Delia, it is an attack against the party’s tesserati.
The problems within the PN have been alive for much longer than Delia, and whilst he is now being used as a scapegoat and having all of the party’s problems lodged onto him, if he is removed the problems will only manifest themselves for many more years.
The author is a councillor working within the Nationalist Party.
