GUEST POST: Three Years Of The Long Knives – The Battle Against Adrian Delia’s Leadership

Just to put everything into perspective, just five weeks ago the PN unveiled 14 ‘clusters’ which were governed by four ‘themes’ which included party members and stakeholders aimed at proposing policy recommendations for the nation in a renewed and re-energised political strategy. These themes were headed by Claudio Grech, Claudette Buttigieg, Karol Aquilina and Roberta Metsola and the clusters included many familiar faces, and also some new ones, in a clear attempt by the current PN administration led by Adrian Delia to reconcile, unite, and motivate the party. And whilst this reform was welcomed with unanimous support from within the party, it took just a few weeks for these members of the PN’s parliamentary group to re-ignite their second attack on Delia’s leadership, just seven months into this year. Over these three years, the PN has been plagued with various rebellious attempts by self-proclaimed heroes who have the only intention of removing Adrian Delia from his position as party leader, regardless of the collateral damage done to the party. Their urge to oust Delia is too adamant and has been fermenting inside of them since the beginning.

Looking back at 2017, the leadership election was a decision between an establishment candidate and a new face. That famous establishment is still present today, with its same intentions. However both the PN’s paid members and the party councillors both voted for Adrian Delia. It should have stopped there, with these MPs respecting the decision that the party as a whole took. That is democracy. Some MPs, with Robert Arrigo being a prime example, who had initially backed Chris Said, decided to accept that result and work with full dedication and loyalty to the party and the leader. Others unfortunately, did not. And this is the result of which is evident today. It is obvious that the PN is still trailing in surveys, it has been bleeding votes for over a decade. Whilst 2008 was a margin-thin win for the PN, it was still not a wakeup call, and Europarliamentary and general election defeats after the other eventually amounted to losing the 2017 general election with a 40,000 vote margin leaving the PN battered, bruised, and millions in debt. Delia did not inherit a party which was financially sound and retained popular ratings amongst the electorate as Robert Abela did, so it’s obvious that the issues the party faced in re-connecting with the electorate which have manifested for over a decade would not be solved overnight, especially with half of the parliamentary group working against you.

