GUEST POST: On World Smile Day, Do Not Forget Your Natural Superpower

Smiling is one of the most basic, biologically uniform, expressions of all humans.

Our ability to smile is innate, hardwired into our genetic code. 4D ultrasound shows we smile before we’re born, we smile during sleep and both sighted and blind individuals smile by contracting the same group of facial muscles, proving that smiling is not a learned process.

Across the globe, we are able to communicate non-verbally by using a smile to express comfort, joy, interest and satisfaction.



Ever wondered why it’s quite a challenge to frown when looking at someone who smiles?

Studies demonstrate that smiling is evolutionarily contagious and another person’s smile suppresses the control we have over our own facial muscles, ultimately compelling us to smile back.

Charles Darwin’s initial facial feedback response theory, reinforced by substantial contemporary research, concludes that the simple act of smiling actually stimulates the brain’s pleasure centre in ways that even chocolate can’t match.

Smiling also makes us look good in the eyes of others – we appear more likeable, courteous and competent.