GUEST POST: Malta Needs To Go On Complete Pause For Four Weeks To Remove This Cloud Of Uncertainty

“When your battle strategy is proceeding exactly according to plan, you’re about to walk into the perfect ambush.” Field Marshal Erwin Rommel said that. And history proved him right. There is a fine line beyond which hope can quickly turn into self-deception. Clinging on to the past, carrying on as normal or hoping for a miracle to bring everything back to how it was is a denial of harsh reality. This is not a time to take things lightly. Keeping the right balance between positivity and pragmatism is vital to winning this war. And the very first step is to avoid pussyfooting around the situation and call it for what it is. We are fighting a war on two fronts: saving lives, and just as importantly, saving our economy. It is not a matter of saving one or the other. The consequences of failure on either front are too dire to contemplate. And the first is integral to the second. As our Honourable Prime Minister put it in a recent opinion article: “Now it is the time that will define us. Acting together as one, we will overcome successfully the toughest economic challenge of our times and guarantee our continued prosperity.” But our country’s small size and relative insularity is a double edge sword. What can be easy to keep in check on a small scale can become an instant nightmare if it hurtles out of control. Our future depends entirely on the actions we take, as a country and its people, in the coming days, not weeks.

We need to reinforce the good that has been done so far, and steer this small ship of ours further into calmer waters. And we need to do so quickly. The authorities have taken several well-needed measures in recent weeks, but for them to be effective, they are relying on the goodwill of all of us, the general public, to each do our part and be self-disciplined by exercising mature and responsible physical social distancing. The crucial question however is: for how long are we expected to do so? Indefinitely, you may state, as no one knows for sure how long it will take until we are out of the woods. And the aim is to flatten the curve as much as possible to make sure that the healthcare systems are not overwhelmed. This would all make sense if, and only if, everyone truly played their part and stayed at home. However, the sad reality is, as we have seen right from the beginning to yesterday, that this is not happening. People are not taking this seriously enough, and are still venturing out more often than they should. And when they are out, they are not exercising the strict social distancing measures that they should. Which then begs the next set of questions. How long can people remain living in these conditions? How long before the honeymoon period of self-isolation fades away and they start to feel the psychological pinch, as they have no idea when they will come out of this? Will individuals be more likely to take unnecessary risks as they feel the need to venture out from the safe confines of their own homes? Will the flattening of the curve actually be achieved if people are still allowed to go out at will, with little to no enforced restrictions?

Furthermore, the above measures all came with their own negative effects on our economy. The Government has not been idle, it has announced three economic stimulus packages, it has assured the nation that it has a well-equipped war chest. However, by its own admission, the Government is torn between wanting to throw everything it can to salvage the economy as soon as possible, and holding on to as much as it can to ensure it has the financial stamina to weather this out. This uncertainty is not unique to the Government. All business that have been forced to shut down, in one way or another, and are generating little to no revenues whilst still having expenses to pay, have no idea how long this is going to last. Notwithstanding the Government’s support packages, the uncertainty prohibits businesses from taking informed decisions that could possibly salvage their livelihood and that of their employees. The biggest economic concern is: will there be a shred of the local economy left to reboot and restart when we emerge from the uncertainty that this self-isolation and social distancing has brought about? Slowing down the virus spread, or flattening the curve, even if just in the short term, decreases the number of secondary cases from each and every primary case. This prevents the healthcare systems from becoming overwhelmed and completely collapsing, as happened in other countries, and potentially brings us closer to have a vaccine ready for deployment. However, the flip-side is that it prolongs the pandemic and, in turn, the catastrophic social and economic impacts, indefinitely.

Whilst on the one hand, the current approach may feel like a pill that most, if not all, can somehow swallow, are we deluding ourselves, hoping for a possible outcome that might never happen? The only thing we are certain of is that the numbers coming out of other countries do not lie. Countries that relied on their people to do the right thing have ended up very badly. So, what’s the alternative solution? What if we accelerate things? What if we move to enforce a “stay home” lockdown? Not a voluntarily one, but a truly enforced one, where all except the extremely essential workers, stay at home for 4 weeks. Very simply it means no going out whatsoever for at least four weeks. The whole country, barring truly essential workers, will go on pause together, including all nonessential services and non-essential businesses as well as non-essential government employees. “Isn’t this too Draconian?” you may say. Admittedly, it can be considered as a rather heavy-handed approach. But if people do not want to listen to advice and exercise self-discipline, there is no other option. Yes, I’ve heard people say, time and time again, that this is not economically viable and it would be financial suicide. Yes, I’ve heard them also say that it won’t work because the coronavirus will still be out there when we emerge after the four weeks lockdown. But will it? No, it won’t be out there after four weeks waiting for us to re-emerge to infect us again. How can I be so confident of this? I am no expert. So, I will quote what we have been told during the CoViD19 press conferences. The coronavirus is not an independent living organism, like us humans or animals. It does not live out there in the wild, moving around seeking someone to infect. Coronavirus droplets can exist in aerosol form for three (3) hours. Once they fall on a surface, the coronavirus has a limited time (3 days is the internationally accepted number) during which it needs to come into contact with a human host, and then be transferred into the latter’s mucus membranes, to achieve infection. Therefore, if there are no humans outside for 4 weeks, then any coronavirus out there would have died before it could achieve its goal of spreading to another human. And remember, our airports and seaports would still be closed, which means no imported cases. So, unless someone puts the coronavirus out there during this lockdown period, then no coronavirus will not be around when the healthy go out again.

Why four weeks? Once again, the answer is simple. The internationally recommended quarantine period is that of two weeks, which should cover the incubation period before people become symptomatic and test positive for COVID19. So, four weeks should be sufficient time in lockdown to identify anyone who has been infected. And for those who do show symptoms during lockdown, we just follow the same protocol we have in place now and deal with them accordingly. What about the individuals in the essential sectors? Again, here one needs to acknowledge the hard facts, but we are surely talking about a small portion of the population. These need to be totally isolated from the non-essential portion of the population, given free accommodation if necessary, and as much as possible ensure minimal physical social interaction with others. Furthermore, they need to be trained to exercise proper sterile procedures to reduce the risk of infection and spread. They must be tested regularly to ensure they are not infected prior to engaging in social interaction with others. Clearly this will strain the current capacity of our testing centres. But as we’ve seen in the countries that had relatively good results so far, aggressive increased testing is one sure way to help contain the local community spread. And this is where the biggest investment needs to be made by the authorities. And it needs to be done immediately to drastically increase the testing capacity as speedily as possible.