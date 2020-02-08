GUEST POST: For The Women In Malta Who Suffered

It warms my heart to see that so many fellow women are standing up and raising their voices against the horrifying truth that still plagues our country.

We, unfortunately, live in a society that has closed its eyes and ears to the countless cases of violence against the women in this country. Our grand mothers, our mothers, our aunts, cousins and sisters have suffered in silence with no one to turn to.

We have cried out for help, turned to authority and been ignored or pushed aside because of a misogynistic and outdated belief that men cannot be held accountable for their actions because it is in their nature to be violent, it is in their nature to be sexual. They can’t control their urges, it is inherent, it is set in stone.

A man who does not see violence will not know violence. A man who doesn’t witness destruction, will not feel the need to destroy! Before we learn to speak and think, we observe! We watch our parents walk, we watch them interact, we copy them and lead by their example. It is more likely that a child will be violent if it witnesses violence. It’s like a virus, it is passed on. And in a society that doesn’t sanction it, it becomes a norm!