GUEST POST: Bernard Grech Can Rekindle Passion In PN And Bring Political Orphans Home

The Opposition has been too weak for too long.

I understand the frustration of so many PN activists – despite all the protests, all the campaigns and all the activism, Malta still lacks the Opposition it once had.

The pandemic, the corruption, the criminality – so why is the political party responsible still happily in power? In fact, it’s fair to say the Nationalist Party is living in the shadow of its former self – and this needs to change urgently.

Now, the time has come to step into the light, and I’m one of the thousands of others who believe only Bernard Grech can rekindle that passion that has been lacking from the party – a task that Adrian Delia failed to accomplish.

Teenagers, like myself, grew up hearing stories of oppressive politics and police brutality that our parents suffered while themselves and the PN literally fought for freedom and justice in the 1980s. It’s hard not to draw comparisons now.

But while our parents had strong leaders, our generation has one who is too busy crafting conspiracy theories about mutiny and defending himself against allegations about his own misconduct.

When the Labour Party pulls a North Korea with our press freedom to cope with evidence that its officials helped plot an assassination, we should really start working on a serious alternative not salvaging failed ventures.

Political parties have a bad reputation for being overly partisan and lacking youth, so it’s time for a leader that inspires the good in us, not one who shifts blame onto others.

It’s time for a leader to take charge of building a viable alternative to government, not one that misdiagnoses their own faults for others’ apathy.

The drive required to achieve that is the same drive I feel around Bernard’s campaign. It’s the same sense of belonging I personally yearn for in the PN so that many of us can stop feeling like orphans in our skewed political landscape.

It’s already begun.

For the last three years, we’ve broadly been fighting against things: corruption, criminality, bad governance. For the first time, we’re actually fighting for something better, for a movement that fosters democracy, not suppresses it.

We had been fighting to tear down a regime sustained by greed and corruption. Now, we’re building something better. Bernard is already delivering on his promise for unity.