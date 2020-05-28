GUEST POST: Abela Could Call A Snap Election And Surveys Show It Won’t Bode Well For Democracy

‘Europe Elects’, a polling aggregate service, expressed its surprise this week when an ostensibly social democrat party bucked a Europe-wide trend of dwindling support for the centre-left. On tiny Malta, a social democrat party had quietly shot past two-thirds of the popular vote, according to a poll published on Sunday.

You don’t have to be a constitutional lawyer to see how unilateral support of the House of Representatives amounting to two-thirds of seats would render the entrenchment mechanisms for constitutional amendments completely ineffective. Changing the Constitution requires a qualified majority. In theory, that requires broad popular support to safeguard the institutions from demagoguery.

Last Sunday’s survey extends no favour to those mechanisms. Should the Labour Party unilaterally secure two-thirds of the seats in Parliament, its united MPs can distort Malta’s legal and political order and still be within the law. That doesn’t bode well for democracy.

Why isn’t there widespread panic? There are good reasons for not taking polls too seriously, albeit the fact that they really do capture a fairly accurate image of the political climate, thanks to statistics. Certain factors can explain the surge now, but this article will argue that we may heading to an election very soon.

During emergencies, like in wartime, there is an uptick in nationalistic support. Apparently, existential threats on an international scale tend to make populations ‘rally ‘round the flag’, producing stronger support for the incumbency, even if temporarily.

This happened with the emergency declared because of the novel coronavirus, broadly everywhere bar one notable exception. Trump was seen to have botched his response when the US was ahead of Europe. His administration is now burdened with a death count comparable to Italy’s in triplicate.