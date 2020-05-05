Who Is Justin Anastasi, The 31-Year-Old ‘New Face’ Running The PN Leader’s Office?

It’s been a while since the Nationalist Party has attracted some ‘new blood’ into its upper echelons, but it has managed to do so with its hiring of Justin Anastasi. At 31 years old, Anastasi has become PN leader Adrian Delia’s head of office, a position created by Delia’s predecessor Simon Busuttil in 2014 but which has remained unoccupied for around two years. He will formally be coordinating Delia’s timetable and social outreach, with two secretaries under his direct responsibility. Yet by working so closely with the PN leader, he will have his ear as few people do, giving him a chance to influence the Opposition party’s strategies. So who is Justin Anastasi?

Justin Anastasi used to work as a deputy retail manager at Harrods

As far as Maltese politics goes, Anastasi is as new a face as they come. He never occupied a role within any political party, never contested any type of political election and doesn’t come from a family of politicians. Yet what he lacks in terms of political background, he makes up for in experience in human resources. When he lived in London, Anastasi worked in a range of jobs, from senior account manager at XLN Telecom to store manager at New Look to deputy retail manager at the world-famous department store Harrods. In Malta, he worked as a team manager at the Mosta call centre Centrecom, division manager at the jewellery business Classic Group, and at several recruitment and HR-related jobs with a number of gaming companies. In January this year, he set up his own HR consultancy firm called ‘We Consult You’. What about his political views?

Last year, Anastasi decided to dip his toes into the world of politics by setting up a website and Facebook page, in which he described himself as “the new face of politics in Malta”. He identified six policy pillars he would like to focus on – namely protecting the environment, improving Malta’s reputation, providing environmentally sustainable housing, assistance programmes to irregular migrants, safeguarding the free press, cost of living and rights for LGBT+ people and other minorities. This last one is particularly noteworthy as Anastasi is openly gay, a clear sign of how the PN’s approach to LGBT+ people has evolved since its MPs abstained on a vote on civil unions a few years ago. “I’ve come from humble beginnings, and through hard work have established myself as a leader within Human Resources within the Gaming sector,” Anastasi wrote on his profile.