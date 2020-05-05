Who Is Justin Anastasi, The 31-Year-Old ‘New Face’ Running The PN Leader’s Office?
It’s been a while since the Nationalist Party has attracted some ‘new blood’ into its upper echelons, but it has managed to do so with its hiring of Justin Anastasi.
At 31 years old, Anastasi has become PN leader Adrian Delia’s head of office, a position created by Delia’s predecessor Simon Busuttil in 2014 but which has remained unoccupied for around two years.
He will formally be coordinating Delia’s timetable and social outreach, with two secretaries under his direct responsibility. Yet by working so closely with the PN leader, he will have his ear as few people do, giving him a chance to influence the Opposition party’s strategies.
So who is Justin Anastasi?
As far as Maltese politics goes, Anastasi is as new a face as they come. He never occupied a role within any political party, never contested any type of political election and doesn’t come from a family of politicians.
Yet what he lacks in terms of political background, he makes up for in experience in human resources.
When he lived in London, Anastasi worked in a range of jobs, from senior account manager at XLN Telecom to store manager at New Look to deputy retail manager at the world-famous department store Harrods.
In Malta, he worked as a team manager at the Mosta call centre Centrecom, division manager at the jewellery business Classic Group, and at several recruitment and HR-related jobs with a number of gaming companies.
In January this year, he set up his own HR consultancy firm called ‘We Consult You’.
What about his political views?
Last year, Anastasi decided to dip his toes into the world of politics by setting up a website and Facebook page, in which he described himself as “the new face of politics in Malta”.
He identified six policy pillars he would like to focus on – namely protecting the environment, improving Malta’s reputation, providing environmentally sustainable housing, assistance programmes to irregular migrants, safeguarding the free press, cost of living and rights for LGBT+ people and other minorities.
This last one is particularly noteworthy as Anastasi is openly gay, a clear sign of how the PN’s approach to LGBT+ people has evolved since its MPs abstained on a vote on civil unions a few years ago.
“I’ve come from humble beginnings, and through hard work have established myself as a leader within Human Resources within the Gaming sector,” Anastasi wrote on his profile.
“My main key to success has always been my ability to maintain the human element in all that I do and stay close to the people I represent. As I write this and look back at all that has now made me who I am, be it working in call-centres, retail, recruitment, gaming and of course HR I find that every experience I have had has geared me up to become the individual I am today.”
“Though I am not in the business of politics, I most certainly am in the business of people and after some time observing the political world in our beloved Malta the time has come for me to begin to champion all that I value, not only for myself or for all those who share these beliefs but also for this country we all love.”
Within a matter of months, Anastasi got connected with Adrian Delia and, after working informally by his side for a few months, signed a contract to become his new Head of Office.
This appointment proved controversial, with newspaper Illum reporting that PN workers are angry that the leader has hired a new ‘chief of staff’ on a €40,000 salary while they have been sacked, had their salaries reduced or have been asked to stay at home.
“So we must make do with miserable salaries that sometimes aren’t even paid, our salaries have now been reduced because of the pandemic and now people who we’ve never seen before are being employed with such salaries,” one worker was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Labour TV host Karl Stagno Navarra poked fun at Anastasi last night by posting his ‘Ice Bucket Challenge’ video from a few years ago.
It’s a bit of baptism of fire but, as far as appointments go, Justin Anastasi could be just what the PN needs right now. A young newcomer whose work experience could help the party out where it has long been lacking and who could improve its image as a party beyond its expiry date.