Who Is Bernard Grech, The New Nationalist Party Leader?

Bernard Grech has been elected PN leader after triumphing against PN leader Adrian Delia tonight, but who is the man chosen to lead Malta’s second largest party? This article was originally published on 26th July but has been updated to include the latest from Grech’s campaign Born in Paola in 1971, Grech grew up in Birżebbuġa and graduated as a lawyer, specialising in civil law. His life was struck with tragedy and the ugliest side of politics when he was only six years old, after his cousin Karin Grech was killed by a letter bomb addressed to her father. The murder remains unsolved till this day and, in a debate last year, Bernard Grech said this was due to several mistakes carried out in the initial investigations. Grech has been married for 23 years and has two grown-up children, aged 21 and 19. After they were born, he spent some time as a semi-househusband, quite a rare breed in Maltese society. Explaining his decision, he said he never harboured any huge career ambitions and wanted to remain close to his family while reducing expenses.

“Since my wife is a teacher, she had limited time to drop the kids off at nursery and pick them up, so I’d go late to work and work reduced hours, sometimes from 9am till noon,” he told Lovin Malta last July. “It’s something I’m proud of.” Professionally, Grech didn’t build a large law firm as Delia did but instead works out of two offices, one right next to his Mosta home and another right next to his parents’ house. His legal career hasn’t focused on litigation but on mediation, particularly related to family and property law. With the Nationalist Party torn apart into warring groups, Grech unsurprisingly believes that mediation will be an important skillset for its next leader. Politically speaking, Grech is as new a face as they come; he has never been involved in any branches of a political party and has never contested an election. He had a stint in the public eye in 2011 when he campaigned against the legalisation of divorce as part of the Żwieġ Bla Divorzju movement. Explaining his rationale back then, he said he wanted children of separated couples to keep on hoping that their parents will someday unite, something which he argued was possible with separation but not with divorce. However, the majority of Maltese people disagreed and voted in favour of divorce.

In 2015, Grech joined the Mostin u Ħbieb Kontra x-Shooting Range movement to, as the name suggests, oppose a proposed shooting range in Busbesija. This campaign proved to be successful and the shooting range proposal was eventually scrapped. And all throughout his life, Grech has involved himself with voluntary work, working with youths and people with disabilities since he was 17 years old. However, it was only in 2018 that the lawyer’s name started to gain serious prominence, with PN supporters touting him as a potential successor to Delia and surveys repeatedly showing he was more popular than the incumbent leader. Although Grech himself never campaigned overtly or, as far as we know, covertly, several PN supporters appeared to be charmed by his calm but to-the-point style of speaking on party media. His profile was enhanced further when Malta’s most popular TV show, Xarabank, started inviting him on as a panelist for political discussions. Grech would often line up with Joe Giglio (who has also been named as a potential PN leader) as PN-leaning lawyers to debate political issues with PL-leaning lawyers Robert Musumeci and Andy Ellul. Last June, he delivered a speech at a vigil for assassinated journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, in which he compared people who believe Malta is a “normal country” to Flat Earthers and urged Labour supporters to join in the fight for Malta’s “normality”.

