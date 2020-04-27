Malta Set To Be One Of The Last EU Countries To Announce Exit Strategy Details

Malta has become something of an EU outlier in that it is one of only a few member states which have yet to release details about its COVID-19 restriction exit strategy. Health Minister Chris Fearne announced yesterday that some measures will be loosened “in the coming days” but didn’t give any specifics other than that they will be loosened gradually, as per the World Health Organisation’s advice. Prime Minister Robert Abela has said he wants Malta to be one of the first countries whose economies start turning once the COVID-19 situation is controlled, arguing this will give the island an economic advantage. “It’s a temporary situation, of months or weeks, that we must contain together but the sun will shine tomorrow,” Abela said in an interview on 14th April. “When it does, we must be prepared to be the first country which starts running as it will give us an economic advantage that cannot be ignored.” However, while Malta has yet to announce any specific exit plans, most other EU countries have either started easing restrictions or have announced timelines for when they will be loosened depending on the pandemic situation.

Here’s the state of play in the other 26 EU countries so far: Austria: Small retailers have already opened, while larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers are set to reopen on 1st May, with mask-wearing now mandatory. Restaurants and hotels could reopen from mid-May depending on the situation. Belgium: Shops are set to open on 11th May, with schools reopening the following week with caps on the number of students per class. Cafes and restaurants are due to open on 8th June. Bulgaria: Farmers markets have been allowed to reopen and fines on social distancing breaches have been lowered. Croatia: Most retail stores and services that don’t require close contact with clients can open as of today. If this is successful, shopping centres, services like hairdressers that require close contact will reopen on 11th May and some students will be allowed to return to school. Ten people will also be allowed to gather in the same place.

Cyprus: No plan has been announced but a proposal is set to be decided by the country’s Cabinet on Wednesday. Czechia: Retail stores have been opened, up to ten people are now allowed to meet in public and border controls have been eased. Universities are allowed to open as of today. Wearing a mask in public is now obligatory. Denmark: Schools for younger children, hairdressers and other services have opened, while the courts will re-open today. Estonia: Some healthcare services have resumed while secondary schools are set to reopen from 15th May. Open-air museums, outside sports and hobbies will come next, followed by weddings with a limited number of guests and shops in malls. Finland: A blockade on the Helsinki region has been lifted but most of its restrictions will remain in place until at least 13th May. France: The Prime Minister will tomorrow present Parliament with a strategy on how lockdown restrictions can be eased after 13th May. Parliament will debate the strategy and take a vote.

Germany: Small retail stores have started opening and restrictions on schools are slowly loosening too. Mask-wearing in public is now mandatory. Greece: Shops, hairdressers and churches will start opening on 4th May, while schools will start operating in a second phase and travel between regions will be permitted gradually. Hungary: Restrictions are set to be eased from the start of May, including the reopening of schools, shops and even bars. Ireland: No official plans have been revealed yet but the country’s health minister has said a few restrictions could be eased from 5th May. Italy: One of the countries worst hit by the pandemic, Italy will start loosening restrictions from 4th May. As of this date, people will be allowed to move around their own regions, funerals can resume with a maximum of 15 people attending and bars and restaurants will reopen for takeaway. On 18th May, more retail shops will be allowed to open and sports teams will be able to hold group training. Bars and restaurants are set to reopen for dine-in service from 1st June, the same day that hairdressers and beauty salons are set to open. Schools will open in September.

Latvia: No plan to ease restrictions has been announced yet, but the country’s health minister has proposed they will be gradually loosened over four-week periods, with the situation continuously assessed. Lithuania: Shops, including in shopping centres, hairdressers, outdoor activities and libraries have started reopening. Outdoor cafes, restaurants and bars can start reopening as of today. Luxembourg: Restrictions started getting eased last week, with building sites, DIY and gardening stores reopening. Schools are set to gradually start opening from 4th May and mask-wearing in public has become mandatory. Netherlands: Primary schools and daycare centres are set to reopen from 11th May. Bars and restaurants have remained shut until at least 20th May. Poland: Shops have been reopened with restrictions on the number of clients who can enter at the same time. National parks and forests have also reopened.

