Lest We Forget… 22 Good News Stories From Malta You May Have Missed In 2019
It’s fair to say that 2019 will go down in Malta’s history books for the political happenings that shook the nation towards the end of the year. However, with a new year (and new decade) to look forward to, it’s worth noting that it’s not all doom and gloom.
Looking back, these are some of the news put a smile on our faces throughout 2019.
1. Giorgia Borg, an 11-year-old Maltese girl, aced her Britain’s Got Talent audition, with Simon Cowell describing her confidence as “staggering”.