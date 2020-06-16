How The PN Plans To Shake Itself Up To Win The Hearts And Minds Of Maltese Voters

It’s been over a decade since the Nationalist Party has triumphed at an election and, by the looks of the current polls, it has a long way to go yet. However, the party is now poised to adopt a new statute in the hope that modernising its structures will render itself more relevant to Maltese voters. The new statute, seen by Lovin Malta, still needs to pass a vote at the General Council later this month, but this is the crux of what the party’s executive committee approved over the weekend. 1. The party will only have one deputy leader The PN currently has two deputy leaders, one in charge of party affairs (David Agius) and one in charge of parliamentary matters (Robert Arrigo). However, it will now have a single deputy leader, who will be tasked with deputising for the leader when he is indisposed and assisting him across the board. The deputy leader will no longer be elected by the party members (tesserati) but by the General Council. However, the tesserati have retained the power to elect the leader, meaning a proposal by former minister Louis Galea to restrict the vote to politically active members has been turned down.

Robert Arrigo (left) and David Agius (right) are the PN's current deputy leaders

2. The party will appoint two new presidents for policy and social dialogue Two entirely new roles have been envisaged in the statute, a president for policy research and another for social dialogue. The president for policy research must be an MP and will be tasked with updating the party’s policies, as well as its research and training methods, to ensure they are grounded in the modern realities of everyday life. Meanwhile, the president for social dialogue will be in charge of running an outreach and customer care unit, setting up a network of volunteers and ensuring the party is close to the people. 3. Two secretaries will be appointed The PN has taken a leaf out of the Labour Party’s book by creating an executive secretary position, but unlike the PL it has also retained the secretary general role. Both secretaries will be expected to work hand in hand together but will have slightly different roles. The secretary general will be in charge of communications, organising party activities, mobilising the electorate, and planning electoral campaigns, while the executive secretary will be entrusted with internal logistics and “ensuring that everyone who comes in contact with the party has a positive experience.”

Francis Zammit Dimech is the PN's current secretary general