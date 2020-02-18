Here’s Why Malta Should Be Taking Pieter Omtzigt, The Author Of A Damning Rule of Law Report On Malta, Very Seriously

He may be ignored or dismissed as someone with an agenda against Malta, but Council of Europe special rapporteur Pieter Omtzigt is an extremely effective anti-corruption giant and the Maltese government should really start taking him seriously unless they want to suffer the consequences. Despite being subject to regular attacks, including from former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Omtzigt has forked out his own cash to find a resolution to the issue in Malta, funding extra visits to Europol, Malta, Germany, and the European Commission when authoring his report which the government is now under pressure to implement fully. With a career as a political underdog who loves a great uphill battle, here are a few reasons why Malta should be taking Omtzigt very seriously. 1. He led the charge against Poland and their democratic deficit

Joseph Muscat in a meeting with Omtzigt

While Omtzigt might be perceived as having gripes only against Malta, he’s also led the charge to ensure that others who are falling behind on their democratic responsibilities are held accountable. Omtzigt led an approved resolution against Poland, an EU member state which has seen its rule of law and democratic institutions eroded in recent years. The report, which was postponed on several occasions until Omtzigt became its rapporteur, declared that the country’s reforms “severely damage the independence of the judiciary and the rule of law”. Poland is the first-ever EU nation to be placed under full monitoring by the Council of Europe, which includes regular visits by a pair of PACE rapporteurs, ongoing dialogue with the authorities, and periodic assessments of how far a member state is honouring its Council of Europe obligations and commitments. 2. He has spearheaded a massive anti-corruption investigation in the Council of Europe

Together with Frank Schwabe, Omtzigt was a critical driving force in an anti-corruption investigation within the Council of Europe itself, which uncovered that Azerbaijan’s attempts to bride Council of Europe officials. The scandal involved members or former members of PACE suspected of having been “bought” by the government of Azerbaijan, in exchange for a negative vote against a report denouncing the situation of political prisoners in Azerbaijan. Some parliamentarians would have received in return for their vote benefits that, according to a source close to the pan-European institution, would have consisted of caviar from the Caspian Sea, carpets, or nights in luxury hotels. Omtzigt led the charge to ensure a report and resolution will be passed on the issue. Twelve politicians have been suspended, some of whom for life. Luca Volonte is facing charges in Italy. In Germany Karin Strenz (MP of CDU) and Eduard Lintner (former CSU junior minister) are under investigation for corruption, as are two former liberal MPs from Belgium, Alain Destexhe and Stef Goris. 3. He’s faced uphill battles at home…and won