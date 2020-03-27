Here’s What You Need To Do If You Live With An Elderly Or Vulnerable Person In Malta

As of tomorrow, everyone in Malta who is 65 or older, pregnant or who suffers from a defined list of chronic conditions should stay at home so as to drastically reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.

However, what about people who live with people who fall into these categories?

Confusion reigned yesterday after Health Minister Chris Fearne said, in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference, that those who live with vulnerable people have two options, to find alternative accommodation by Saturday or to remain at home under the same lockdown conditions.