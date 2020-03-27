د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Here’s What You Need To Do If You Live With An Elderly Or Vulnerable Person In Malta

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

As of tomorrow, everyone in Malta who is 65 or older, pregnant or who suffers from a defined list of chronic conditions should stay at home so as to drastically reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.

However, what about people who live with people who fall into these categories?

Confusion reigned yesterday after Health Minister Chris Fearne said, in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference, that those who live with vulnerable people have two options, to find alternative accommodation by Saturday or to remain at home under the same lockdown conditions.

Charmaine Gauci clarified the situation today

Charmaine Gauci clarified the situation today

However, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci today gave a different explanation.

“Ideally, [people who live with vulnerable people] stay home to ensure the situation is being contained. However, I understand that some of these people will have to go to work because teleworking isn’t an option. In these circumstances, we will allow them to go to work, as well as to go shopping for food and medicinal products if no one else is available.”

Lovin Malta then contacted a spokesperson for Fearne who confirmed that people should follow Gauci’s statement.

Police aren’t going to patrol the streets and enforce these rules, which means self-discipline and community participation will be crucial.

People have also been urged to help out elderly and other vulnerable people through these tough times, such as by delivering food to their homes and by keeping them company at a distance.

READ NEXT: Another €1.3 Billion: Matthew Caruana Galizia Breaks Down The Maths Behind Malta's Lost Millions

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK