Here’s What You Need To Do If You Live With An Elderly Or Vulnerable Person In Malta
As of tomorrow, everyone in Malta who is 65 or older, pregnant or who suffers from a defined list of chronic conditions should stay at home so as to drastically reduce their chances of contracting COVID-19.
However, what about people who live with people who fall into these categories?
Confusion reigned yesterday after Health Minister Chris Fearne said, in response to a journalist’s question at a press conference, that those who live with vulnerable people have two options, to find alternative accommodation by Saturday or to remain at home under the same lockdown conditions.
However, Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci today gave a different explanation.
“Ideally, [people who live with vulnerable people] stay home to ensure the situation is being contained. However, I understand that some of these people will have to go to work because teleworking isn’t an option. In these circumstances, we will allow them to go to work, as well as to go shopping for food and medicinal products if no one else is available.”
Lovin Malta then contacted a spokesperson for Fearne who confirmed that people should follow Gauci’s statement.
Police aren’t going to patrol the streets and enforce these rules, which means self-discipline and community participation will be crucial.
People have also been urged to help out elderly and other vulnerable people through these tough times, such as by delivering food to their homes and by keeping them company at a distance.