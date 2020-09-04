Bestiality Is Not Illegal In Malta – And We Need To Change That Immediately

The recent case of a St Julian’s farmer saying a man had been sneaking into his farm and sleeping with his sheep shocked the nation – however, the legal reality when it comes to dealing with bestiality in Malta may be even more shocking.

Incredibly, Malta’s laws do not outright ban or criminalise bestiality, that is, when a person has sexual relations with an animal.

Malta’s Animal Welfare Act does not mention bestiality, while Malta’s Criminal Code only mentions bestiality once, and only in relation to showing indecent material to underage people.

Article 208A mentions bestiality when referring to any indecent materials that “show, depicts or represents a minor involved in acts of bestiality, brutality, sadism or torture”… but there are no provisions to charge someone with specifically sexually abusing an animal.

Discussions over Malta’s bestiality laws, or lack of, arise every few years, but they’ve never been changed – and now, animal rights organisations, as well as other prominent Maltese professionals, are calling it out.

This anomaly was most recently pointed out by TVM journalist Keith Demicoli, who covered the St Julian’s incident, and reiterated how Malta’s laws didn’t account for bestiality.