As Lovin Malta Turns 4, Here’s A Look At Our 22 Most Read Stories Of All Time

At 4:20pm on 20th April 2016, a new Maltese news website was born. With a focus on engaging online content, Lovin Malta grew from a project in the living room of its founder Chris Peregin into the most followed news platform in the country. Four years have come and gone in a flash, and as we commemorate our birthday in the midst of these strange times, here’s a look back at some of our most popular stories over the years. 1. Malta And Gozo Bid Farewell To Our Greatest Natural Icon In March 2017, Malta was stunned by the news that the Azure Window, Gozo’s most famous natural wonder, had suddenly collapsed into the sea. Unfortunately, technical problems mean that the original article has gone the way of the Azure Window.

2. Exclusive: First Case Of Coronavirus In Malta Has Been Found Last month, Lovin Malta broke the news that a young Italian girl had become Malta’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus. So much has changed since that moment. 3. WATCH: America First, Malta Second Upon his election as US President, Donald Trump pledged to “put America first”. In collaboration with V Square, Lovin Malta released a video asking whether Trump could at least place Malta second.