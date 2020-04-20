As Lovin Malta Turns 4, Here’s A Look At Our 22 Most Read Stories Of All Time
At 4:20pm on 20th April 2016, a new Maltese news website was born. With a focus on engaging online content, Lovin Malta grew from a project in the living room of its founder Chris Peregin into the most followed news platform in the country.
Four years have come and gone in a flash, and as we commemorate our birthday in the midst of these strange times, here’s a look back at some of our most popular stories over the years.
1. Malta And Gozo Bid Farewell To Our Greatest Natural Icon
In March 2017, Malta was stunned by the news that the Azure Window, Gozo’s most famous natural wonder, had suddenly collapsed into the sea. Unfortunately, technical problems mean that the original article has gone the way of the Azure Window.
2. Exclusive: First Case Of Coronavirus In Malta Has Been Found
Last month, Lovin Malta broke the news that a young Italian girl had become Malta’s first confirmed case of the COVID-19 coronavirus. So much has changed since that moment.
3. WATCH: America First, Malta Second
Upon his election as US President, Donald Trump pledged to “put America first”. In collaboration with V Square, Lovin Malta released a video asking whether Trump could at least place Malta second.
4. COVID-19: Hundreds Of Foreign Workers Told To Pack Up And Leave Or Be Declared Illegal Immigrants And Face Deportation
Shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic broke in Malta, hundreds of foreign workers were immediately informed by their employers that their work permits weren’t going to be renewed and that they would have to leave the country.
5. WATCH: Full Performance Of Maltese Star Destiny On Britain’s Got Talent
Before her X Factor Malta success, Destiny Chukunyere made waves in the UK when she appeared on the popular talent show Britain’s Got Talent. She stunned the judges so much that Simon Cowell went as far as to praise the young Maltese singer as a star in the making.
6. Maltese Stripper Humiliated With Eggs At Bachelor Party But Organisers Says She Had Given Full Consent
A video of well-known Maltese entertainer L-Amerikana getting pelted with eggs at a bachelor party went viral over WhatsApp channels last summer, sparking a debate over whether there should be limits to entertainment.
7. What Does Your Maltese Surname Mean?
From Psaila to Buhagiar, Kelma Kelma explored the origins of some of the most popular Maltese surnames and many people were interested to know why their ancestors were named the way they were.
8. 9 Of Malta’s Most Haunted Locations
From abandoned mansions to hotels and catacombs, Malta has quite a few haunted spots for such a small island. Anyone brave enough to spend a night in one of these?
9. Two New Cases Of Coronavirus In Malta
There have been quite a few COVID-19 cases now but the announcement last month that two people had tested positive for the virus after travelling to Germany and Belgium respectively generated a particularly large amount of attention.
10. Things To Stop Telling People Who Live In The South Of Malta
‘I would never live there but it’s really pretty ta’… and other nuggets of advice for people who live in the north to stop telling people who live in the south.
11. Ira Losco Officially Ties The Knot In Beautiful Maltese Wedding
Malta’s most famous pop star married her boyfriend, Sean Gravina, last December and, as could be expected, the wedding was quite something to behold.
12. Ħaġa Moħġaġa Doppju Sens
These Maltese riddles might move your mind in one direction, but watch out for the twist.
13. Egrant Exposed: The Explainer You’ve Been Waiting For
The 2017 general election was characterised by a stunning allegation that Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s wife owned a secret Panama company. It was an incredibly complex story and Lovin Malta broke it down for the sake of those who weren’t following every single detail.
14. Maltese Holiday Turns Into A Nightmare For British Tourists As New Quarantine Reality Takes Them By Shock
As Malta imposed new restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, a group of tourists realised only too late that this would require them to spend two weeks in quarantine at their hotel
15. WATCH: This Singing Maltese Dog Is The Wholesome 2019 Content We Desperately Need
Tequila the singing Maltese dog put a smile on many faces at the end of the year. Move over, Destiny…
16. Sex Video Victims Say Footage Was Leaked By Phone Repair Shop
The victims of a viral video of a couple engaged in a sexual act said they believed the footage had been stolen while their phone was being repaired.
17. Exclusive: Prime Minister Joseph Muscat Named In Sworn Police Statement By Yorgen Fenech
Lovin Malta revealed that Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, had named then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat in his police statement.
18. Exclusive: 17 White: The Expensive Limited Edition Watch Yorgen Fenech Gifted To Joseph Muscat
During the midst of the recent political scandal that shook Malta, Lovin Malta revealed that Yorgen Fenech had gifted Jospeh Muscat a Bvlgari watch as a Christmas present.
19. Joseph Muscat Exchanged Regular Text Messages With Man Who Allegedly Killed Daphne Caruana Galizia
Another story from the aforementioned political scandal, this time about how Fenech and Muscat had repeatedly exchanged text messages.
20. Total Lockdown Plan For Malta Has Been Written, Abela Warns, Urging Residents To Return And Tourists To Leave
Prime Minister Robert Abela confirmed last month that Malta had contingency plans in a place for a potential total lockdown to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
21. Vote Now: Joseph Muscat Or Simon Busuttil
During a 2017 Xarabank debate between Jospeh Muscat and then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil, Lovin Malta asked viewers for their opinion on which leader was faring better.
22. Ladies, It’s All Over – Xarabank’s Veteran Virgin Mark Laurence Is No Longer Single
Xarabank presenter Mark Laurence, Malta’s most popular virgin, confirmed he had a girlfriend, shattering many hearts around the country in the process.
Cover photo: Left: Joseph Muscat (Photo: Facebook), Centre: Azure Window (Photo: PDTillman), Right: Ira Losco (Photo: Instagram)
