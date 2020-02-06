Adrian Delia Cannot Be Forced Out As PN Leader But His Closest Ally’s Job Is On The Line

Adrian Delia is facing a fresh wave of internal anger, discontent and calls for his resignation, but can weather the storm if he so pleases, safe in the knowledge that only the party’s members can force him to resign. However, the same cannot be said of one of his closest allies, Secretary General Clyde Puli, whose job is under serious jeopardy as a result of proposals which have been delayed and stalled for quite a few months. This latest crisis within the PN may seem like a sudden development but it has actually been brewing for a while. After the PN’s calamitous defeat at the 2019 MEP and local council elections, Delia entrusted former minister Louis Galea to oversee a reform process to make the party more electable. Galea had spent ten years as the PN’s Secretary General between 1977 and 1987 but his main proposal was, quite ironically, to get rid of his old position once and for all so as to introduce more points of power within the party. A PN source told Lovin Malta that Clyde Puli had used the powers vested in his position to try and exercise as much control over the party as possible. “It was a bottleneck… every proposal, every statement had to pass through Puli and proposals just got stuck there,” he said.

Louis Galea (centre) with Clyde Puli (left) and Adrian Delia

Galea’s solution was to abolish the role of Secretary General entirely, just as the Labour Party had done after Joseph Muscat was elected leader, as well as the role of deputy leader for party affairs, which is currently occupied by Robert Arrigo, who announced his resignation today. Instead, a new role of party president would be created and this person would be assisted by three Vice Presidents, each in charge of different aspects of the party. According to the proposal, none of these four positions can be occupied by MPs, which would allow them to focus exclusively on the party instead of their constants but which would effectively rule Puli out. The role of Secretary General is one of the few salaried positions in the party and it is as yet unknown whether the new positions proposed by Galea will be salaried too or merely voluntary. On 13th December, while Malta was in the midst of major political upheavals, the Nationalist Party’s General Council convened an extraordinary meeting in which it set timelines for the discussion of Galea’s proposals – 31st December for the PN Executive Council and 31st January for the PN General Council. However, the process has since stalled, prompting PN MP Ivan Bartolo to pen an opinion piece to express his frustration at how Galea’s proposals have fallen on deaf ears. “These changes are facing resistance as internal politics, driven by personal agendas, are sucking out the much-needed oxygen for these new ideas to grow their own roots,” he wrote in Times of Malta. “Yet again, the fear of the unknown, the comfort zone and personal interests, for some, are way more important than what the Nationalist Party and our country need.”