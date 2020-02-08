7 Reasons To Expect Robert Abela To Call A General Election Within A Year

If Robert Abela keeps his word, then Malta won’t hold a general election until 2022, the official end of Labour’s current legislature. However, things are not always as they seem and it should be no surprise if the new Prime Minister decides to take the country to the polls within a year. Here’s why we should expect Abela to do what Joseph Muscat did three years ago and call a snap election in the near future: 1. He has nothing to lose but five years to gain Abela was the outsider during a leadership contest sparked by a political crisis that engulfed the government and forced the resignation of Joseph Muscat. However, despite the circumstances surrounding the election, Abela’s victory doesn’t appear to have caused any significant rift within the Labour party whatsoever. PL MPs who backed Fearne (and there were several of those) have stood in line to pledge loyalty to their new leader and Fearne himself has chosen to stand by Abela’s side as deputy Prime Minister. With the Labour Party appearing to be a united force and the Maltese economy weathering the storm of the political crisis, now would be a great time for Abela to go for a vote.

2. It would allow him to ride the wave of his honeymoon period Public opinion is very much in favour of the new main charge, with a recent MaltaToday survey showing that Abela is trusted by 62.5% of the public, including 22.5% of people who voted for the Nationalist Party at the last election. An election is unlikely to give him the same results but the survey results will undoubtedly indicate to Abela that people from all sides of the political spectrum are responding well to his first moves as Prime Minister. Yet the rapid downfall of Joseph Muscat will serve as a lesson to all politicians about how even the mightiest can spectacularly fall from grace, and Abela could well seize the moment and capitalise on his stratospheric popularity. 3. It would give him a clear public mandate with his own manifesto to implement Abela may be a new Prime Minister but he is bound to implement a victorious electoral manifesto that represented the vision of Joseph Muscat, and not himself. To a certain extent, the ghost of Muscat is still running the country. While Abela may well agree with vast chunks of this manifesto, his leadership campaign showed that he clearly has other proposals in mind that weren’t included in the manifesto, such as granting free medicine to pensioners and banning employers from hiring foreign workers unless they can ensure that all their staff are paid decent wages. He can speak about these issues all he likes but actually implementing them will prove problematic unless they get endorsed by the public in an election.

4. It would allow him to curate a new parliamentary group and get rid of MPs who cannot be included in Cabinet Abela has appointed several young backbenchers to his Cabinet, has stuck to his promise not to re-appoint the ever-controversial minister Konrad Mizzi and has also left out veteran MPs like Chris Cardona and Joe Mizzi. As the Prime Minister backtracked on the appointment of Mizzi as the head of the Maltese parliamentary delegation to the OSCE, he must have realised that he cannot trust all his MPs and this mustn’t have been a comfortable feeling. An election would be the perfect opportunity for him to remove MPs he has no intention of ever appointing to the executive and replace them with people he actually wants to work with. 5. He would force the PN to fight an election before it can reform itself A page right out of the playbook of Joseph Muscat, who had forced the PN into an election when it clearly wasn’t ready for one, so much so that it didn’t even have any billboards ready to go. The Nationalist Party was hardly in a great state before last week but the survey results threw them off the cliff. Can you imagine if the PN had to contest an election in its current state before it even has the chance to implement proposed reforms? It will pull the rug right from under its feet, forcing them to face the public as a divided party and will, in all likelihood, leave party supporters pining for the days when Joseph Muscat used to beat them by 35,000 votes.