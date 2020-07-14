Adrian Delia Survives The Jaws Of Defeat… But The PN And The Nation Are The Biggest Losers Here

Adrian Delia has survived yet another attempt to oust him as Opposition Leader. He’s somehow survived the jaws of defeat. But the truth is the Nationalist Party and the country at large are the real losers here and the situation seems set to escalate.

The party is split with the absolute majority of MPs no longer having faith in the embattled leader while the President refuses to act in favour of preserving stability and continuity. But how can the nation be stable when at least 16 MPs do not back the Opposition Leader?

A leadership crisis now threatens to go before the constitutional court and transform into the PN’s own scorched-earth policy. Rather than step down in the face of significant internal opposition, Delia has dismissed the majority vote of the PN parliamentary group triggering a constitutional crisis.

Staying on will only split divisions further with the animosity between opposing factions only set to grow as party supporters duke it out on Facebook comment sections. Delia might make it to the next general election… but who’s to say there will even be a party to lead beyond that? Losing by a two-thirds majority is a real possibility and a one-party state is something everyone should fear.

What’s clear is that the Labour Party is licking its lips. With a government embroiled in corruption scandal after corruption scandal, the latest involving collusion between state and private investors, attentions are going to remain focused on the PN and its internal battles.

Just think of how easy it was for Keith Schembri to deflect attention onto PN and Delia when testifying in court. What’s to say this tactic will not be used again in the future? Whether maliciously or sheer delusion, Delia is now the PN’s main barrier to fighting corruption.

It will not stop here and any major faux-pas will be pounced on by Delia’s rivals, internally or otherwise. Remember, Delia has been here before. A little over a year ago, he survived a confidence vote in the General council and pledged unity and reform to bring people on board.

That hasn’t worked, and Delia must realise that superficial changes and promises of radical reform have failed to win his critics over. Being democratically elected does not give you carte blanche to continue operating as you please. Or should Joseph Muscat, Konrad Mizzi, Chris Cardona have stayed on simply on the merits of their vote-getting prowess?

A lot has changed since 2017.

Daphne Caruana Galizia, his most vociferous critic, has been murdered. His links to the man who has been charged with killing her, Yorgen Fenech, continue to grow – with WhatsApp conversations and bribes subject to criminal investigation and magisterial inquiry respectively.

Polls also continue to predict abysmal results for Delia, while poor performances in the European and Local Council elections have done little to ignite any hope that Delia can change the tide by the next general election.

Delia has failed to capitalise at all from the worst political scandal in recent history, the Labour leadership election that followed and the COVID-19 pandemic. He keeps talking about attracting new faces, but where are they?

If democratic results are so important, Delia would be willing to take the issue to the paid-up members yet again. He won 52% of the vote last time around, and there’s no guarantee that grassroots voters have had a change of heart

Still, make no mistake about it. Delia has had to face an internal uphill battle ever since putting his name in contention for the leadership, and serious allegations of his involvement in a Soho brothel emerged.

His three years as PN Leader have been more focused on trying to build bridges than building any real policies. Delia’s greatest successes are arguably the Egrant and VGH cases but those are the signs of a good lawyer, not a good political leader.

Delia’s internal critics, including the MPs who voted against him, cannot be expected to simply fall in line by the grace of party loyalty. They must be won over. Delia has been in the role for three years and has so far failed miserably to do so.

Rather, Delia has lost support over the period. Even some of his most loyal MPs reportedly voted against him or abstained. Not including himself, the deputy leaders and the whip, only seven MPs support him.

The argument that MPs are out of touch is also flawed. MPs who plan to get re-elected are in constant contact with their constituents. If so many of them want him out, rest assured it’s because they’re aware an electoral disaster is coming with him in charge.

Removing the 16 MPs is not even an option for Delia. Doing so would mean the PN would no longer be the party with the largest political grouping in parliament and therefore remove him as Opposition Leader.

Instead, he will seemingly drudge on with a massive chasm in a party sure to deliver yet another devastating result for the PN in the next general election, where his removal would be inevitable.

The PN has been performing abysmally in elections since 2009. Another massive defeat could put the nail in the coffin as it becomes a party of antiquity.

Of course, Delia has an ace in the hole. The MPs, while bold in their decision to take the issue to vote, have failed to make a united and more importantly public stand on the issue. Beyond Chris Said and Therese Comodini Cachia, the vote against Delia was secret. Until a functional alternative is presented, large groups will still ultimately back the PN and its leadership.

Delia also knows that the bulk of the MPs will likely not resign from the party if push came to shove. Delia has indicated strong action against rebel MPs, who may have gone against party statute. Removing just Said, Comodini Cachia, Claudette Buttigieg, and David Thake would test the MPs resolve on the issue.

Ultimately, if the rebel MPs could stand to learn anything from their counterparts, the Labour Party, it’s that being bold and radical can deliver outstanding results.

Former Prime Minister Dom Mintoff split his own party in 1947 just as it finally gained control of the government, only to re-build a political party that would win elections in 1955 and become the dominant political force for close to 40 years.

With Delia refusing to step down and recognise the opinions of his parliamentary group, the MPs now find themselves at a crossroad. Either break off and start building something new or fall in line.

The next few days will be crucial for the future of the Nationalist Party. Will its rebels be forced to leave and set up a new party or will they stay on to fight another day within an increasingly irrelevant PN?

It’s hard to see how either scenario will not result in a weakened opposition with no real hope of winning an election for the foreseeable future.

