A Simple Compromise To Solve The Nationalist Party’s Deadlock

It’s difficult not to take sides when a war unfolds, but taking sides often delays the ceasefire. When it comes to the PN crisis, you might side with Adrian Delia and view the embattled leader as somebody who was not given a chance by the party’s ‘establishment’ despite being democratically elected by its members. Or maybe you side with the anti-Delia faction who believe he is, at best, desperately unelectable and, at worst, one of the country’s big crooks. But those doing their utmost to push Delia out of the party run the risk of turning him into Labour’s next star candidate. And those who support his leadership must know he cannot function unless he kicks out the rebel MPs who reject him, which would split the party and create another drain of tens of thousands of votes. It’s a rock and a hard place if ever there was one. What both sides must remember is that the PN is polling its worst numbers in history. Worse still, even when the party was united behind its former leaders Simon Busuttil and Lawrence Gonzi, it was already losing by gigantic margins.

If Delia or his rival Therese Comodini Cachia actually want to change something about the country, they need to be working to be elected to government, not fighting to take over an increasingly irrelevant party. And why has the party become so irrelevant? It’s precisely because of wars like these. Over the years, the PN has developed an unattractive reputation as the “barra” brigade. Since the Gonzi days it has focused on kicking people out of the party, instead of bringing people in. This image is what repels many people from the Nationalist Party. They view it as a hostile place, not a welcoming one. On the other hand, the Labour Party is welcoming to a fault. Nationalists used to mock Joseph Muscat for filling his ‘skip’ with disgruntled Nationalists. But that skip has today turned into a well-oiled machine that is capable of self-renewal, internal organisation and government, which is much more than can be said of the PN today. Very few people are seeing this right now, but the PN’s current crisis could actually be turned into its biggest opportunity. The PN can prove to the electorate that it has changed, as long as both sides stop trying to kick each other out and find a way to work together instead. Delia and Comodini Cachia need to understand that to reach government they need to start winning over Labour voters, not repelling even the most active Nationalists, which is what they are doing today despite their best intentions.