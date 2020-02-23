7 Moments From Sandro Camilleri’s Xarabank Interview Which Showed He Could Be The Police Commissioner Malta Needs

He speaks off-the-cuff, he’s overtly emotional about the police force and he’s not afraid to flaunt his biceps, but Sandro Camilleri could very well be the ideal choice for police commissioner. During an interview on Xarabank last Friday, Camilleri confirmed he is indeed thinking about applying for the police commissioner post, encouraged by several people who have messaged him to go for it. Judging by his performance during the 20-minute interview, he has shown he might well have what it takes to take on one of the most sensitive jobs in the country. 1. He went to the interview in the first place Police in Malta are ridiculously tight-lipped with the media, never holding press conferences for even the most serious of cases and not allowing themselves to be open to public scrutiny. When police officers feel the public needs to know certain nuggets of information, they often resort to speaking to the press under condition of anonymity. Yet Camilleri has always been an open book and described his stance perfectly last Friday. “Police are a mirror to society. Some [police officers] have said we aren’t accountable to the public but I say we are.” 2. He agrees with an independent inquiry into the police force The recent racket that has rocked the police force has also placed the police in the uncomfortable position of having to investigate their own colleagues. While some investigators are certainly dedicated to the cause, the public deserves to be assured that no crimes are covered up, particularly in light of reports that the racket extends beyond the Traffic Section. An independent inquiry which will publish its findings is crucial in this regard, a request made by good governance NGO Repubblika. On Xarabank, Camilleri referred to Repubblika’s request without even being prompted to do so and said he agrees with it.

3. He said what really, really needed to be said with regards the whistleblower This racket was brought to light in the first place by a whistleblower, but instead of being hailed as a national hero, this whistleblower has been forced into hiding out of fear of retribution. His/her fears aren’t misplaced either – Times of Malta recently reported that a former traffic officer has filed a report after being bombarded with threats and abusive messages by police colleagues accusing him of being the whistleblower. Camilleri struck a sombre tone when analysing the situation on Xarabank. “If there’s a whistleblower within the police force, then I tell him prosit for speaking out. But it’s also quite alarming if we’ve reached a stage where we need a whistleblower to come forward to start investigating. If you see illegalities, especially if you’re in the police force, then you should report them.” He said the whistleblower deserves full protection and urged the public to stand up for people who expose wrongdoing. 4. He wants the top dogs within the police to be investigated too Camilleri said the racket investigation should not stop at the traffic officers at the bottom of the rung but should open up to include their superiors who were in charge of them in the first place. “This investigation now must open up. If we’re taking people to the guillotine, let’s make sure everyone who deserves to be put there, is,” he said. Powerful people have a habit of getting away with it in Malta so to hear such comments from a potential police commissioner is certainly refreshing.