16 Things Cannabis Smokers In Malta Are Thinking Right Now

Malta’s partial lockdown due to the coronavirus has affected everyone from schools to restaurateurs to hairdressers – and Malta’s cannabis community is going through some thoughts right now as well. Tens of thousands of Maltese people, as well as countless foreigners on the island, have enough on their mind having to deal with outdated laws, facing possible jail time, court or silly tribunals for something legal in many first world countries. But beyond the global chaos, here are 16 things Malta’s smokers and tokers are probably asking right now.

General reminder guys.

1. “Is the price of weed going to go up?” The short answer is, probably. The long answer is, most probably – the supply and demand model still exists in a pandemic, unfortunately.

2. “Will my dealer even still want to meet me?” Some dealers in Malta have already sent out messages to their clients telling them they won’t be meeting them until this outbreak passes, so this is a real fear among many. Dealers are people too, and they might be just as panicked as the next person about catching the corona from someone’s dirty money.

3. “Can I still share someone else’s joint?” Definitely not. Pictured above: Not you during quarantine.

4. “Does this mean I don’t have to share my joint?” Definitely yes. Pictured above: You during quarantine.

5. “Can I work from home while stoned?” Guess there’s only one way to find out.

6. “Why is weed still so expensive?” The eternal question every cannabis user asks themselves on the regular, partial lockdown or not.

7. “Am I more susceptible to getting the coronavirus because I smoke?” While cannabis users don’t have any reason to fear getting the coronavirus compared to anyone else (unless they are sharing all the joints) remember that if you have any flu-like symptoms, inhaling hot smoke into your lungs isn’t the best way forward. Unless you don’t have any illnesses, in which case, rip that bong hard like this nanna.

8. “Shit, every time I cough in public now everyone’s going to think I’m a carrier.” Everyone staring at you like you are a biological weapon is not the best when you are already feeling a bit paranoid…

9. “Can I test positive for COVID-19 just cause I’m super high?” Probably best to avoid Ħal-Farruġ for now.

10. “Does meeting someone to buy weed constitute a public gathering?” Having police walk up on your weed-friendly group is never a good idea – even less so when they are disbanding public gatherings and even giving out fines of up to €10,000.

11. “Should I be stocking up?” That is a question only you can answer, young grasshopper.

12. “Any chance there’s COVID-19 on the plant material?” While viruses infect and can be found on pretty much every surface and material in the world, there’s no evidence to show that cannabis carries the coronavirus any more than anything else. Indeed, most states in the US haven’t even closed down medical cannabis dispensaries, declaring them “essential services” during a lockdown.

Where are you hiding, corona....

13. “I hope Covid-19 hasn’t completely messed up Malta’s legalisation plans.” With Julia Farrugia Portelli out and Rosianne Cutajar in when it comes to reforming Malta’s cannabis laws, many people were hopeful that 2020 was the year when the island but finally legalise cannabis and bring Maltese law into the modern age. Here’s still hoping…

14. “How are we going to celebrate an entire month of 4/20 next month?” Not only is it 4/20 next month – the international and unofficial Weed Holiday™ – but the entire month of April was pretty much going to be one long blazefest. But with global organisers already cancelling their 4/20 plans, it seems like one of the strangest 4/20s ever is about to hit us.

15. “I know the airports are closed, but the catamaran to Sicily is still open, right?” One can only hope that one of the most important drug routes into the island is still functioning, even when you know it isn’t. Pictured above: You trying to find the plug.

16. “Guess now isn’t the right time for a trip to Amsterdam?” : (

To be fair, those queues don't look like the safest place to be

BONUS: “Serkin is still open though right?” : ( : (