Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta For One Week Straight, According To Chris Fearne

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter to announce the good news while advising Malta to remain prudent in light of it.

Malta has hit a milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by recording no positive cases for one week straight.

Fearne didn’t comment on whether Malta has any new recoveries. As it stands, there are four active cases on the island.

Just yesterday, Malta’s airport officially opened its doors to another 28 COVID-19 safe countries including the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

While the country has turned a new corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is still being advised to maintain social distancing and abide by public health measures, such as the wearing of face masks.

