د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta For One Week Straight, According To Chris Fearne

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has hit a milestone in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic by recording no positive cases for one week straight.

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter to announce the good news while advising Malta to remain prudent in light of it.

Zero Cases: Illum nagħlqu ġimgħa mingħajr każ ġdid ta’ #Covid19 f’#Malta. Inkomplu nkunu prudenti ħalli nkomplu ngawdu s-suċċess.

Fearne didn’t comment on whether Malta has any new recoveries. As it stands, there are four active cases on the island.

Just yesterday, Malta’s airport officially opened its doors to another 28 COVID-19 safe countries including the United Kingdom and United Arab Emirates.

While the country has turned a new corner in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is still being advised to maintain social distancing and abide by public health measures, such as the wearing of face masks.

Tag someone who would love to hear this good news

READ NEXT: Yorgen Fenech’s Bid To Defy Cabinet’s Presidential Pardon Block Shot Down Over Technicality

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK