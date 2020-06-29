د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With Three New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases down to 22.

516 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 94,564.

Today’s figures mean that Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row.

Malta is also expected to repeal its public health emergency on the 1st of July which includes reopening the airport.

Share this story to raise awareness

READ NEXT: WATCH: Santa Venera Mayor Reluctant To Foot €3,000 Slow Streets Bill

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK