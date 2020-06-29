Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta With Three New Recoveries

Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and three recoveries over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases down to 22.

516 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 94,564.

Today’s figures mean that Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases for five days in a row.

Malta is also expected to repeal its public health emergency on the 1st of July which includes reopening the airport.