Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases and one recovery over the past 24 hours, bringing the number of active cases down to 25.

A total of 661 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests up to 94,048.

Today’s figures mean that Malta has confirmed no new COVID-19 cases for five days in the last week.

There are currently 670 total cases.