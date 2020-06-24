Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta For Third Day Running
There are zero new cases of COVID-19 in Malta for the third day running.
This is the first time since the pandemic hit Malta that no cases were recorded over three consecutive days.
There were also six new recoveries over the past 24 hours, meaning that the total number recoveries now stands at 624.
Malta’s active cases have dropped to 32 as a result.
A total of 923 swab tests were taken over the past 24 hours putting the total number of swabs up to 90, 544.