د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta For Third Day Running

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

There are zero new cases of COVID-19 in Malta for the third day running.

This is the first time since the pandemic hit Malta that no cases were recorded over three consecutive days.

There were also six new recoveries over the past 24 hours, meaning that the total number recoveries now stands at 624.

Malta’s active cases have dropped to 32 as a result.

A total of 923 swab tests were taken over the past 24 hours putting the total number of swabs up to 90, 544.

Tag someone who needs to know this

READ NEXT: WATCH: Malta's National Security Minister Denies Knowing Who Owns Secret Company Macbridge

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK