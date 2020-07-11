د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta Alongside No New Recoveries

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Malta have been found alongside no new recoveries, Malta’s health authorities announced today.

That means that there are still seven active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

A total of 742 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 106,425.

Malta’s active cases finally dropped to single digits for the first time in months this week, following two more recoveries and one new local, sporadic case.

Meanwhile, the Saħħa Facebook page yesterday confirmed that the average length of recovery of the virus in Malta is 16 days.

Share this story to raise awareness

READ NEXT: 'Labour Party Doing Its Utmost For Adrian Delia To Stay,' Chris Said Says As PN Awaits President's Decision

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK