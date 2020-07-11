Zero New Cases Of COVID-19 In Malta Alongside No New Recoveries

Zero new cases of COVID-19 in Malta have been found alongside no new recoveries, Malta’s health authorities announced today.

That means that there are still seven active cases of COVID-19 in Malta.

A total of 742 swab tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of swabs to 106,425.

Malta’s active cases finally dropped to single digits for the first time in months this week, following two more recoveries and one new local, sporadic case.

Meanwhile, the Saħħa Facebook page yesterday confirmed that the average length of recovery of the virus in Malta is 16 days.