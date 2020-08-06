Żebbuġ Man At Risk Of Dying After Naxxar Traffic Accident
A Żebbuġ resident has been left fighting for his life after being involved in a traffic accident in Naxxar.
At around 6pm yesterday evening in Triq tal-Labour, a 60-year-old man was struck by a car being driven by a 20-year-old from Rabat.
The man was given First Aid on the scene before being rushed to Mater Dei where he was certified to be suffering from serious injuries. The 20-year-old driver did not need medical treatment.
Investigations by district police are continuing.