Żebbuġ Hit And Run Leaves Man Fighting For His Life

A man is fighting for his life after being the victim of what is believed to be a hit and run in Żebbug.

The man, who is believed to be foreign, was found injured and laid out on the ground this morning at around 8:30am. Police were informed that there was a person in need of assistance in Triq l-Imdina, Żebbuġ.

When they arrived on the scene, a number of people who happened to be in the area were providing assistance to the man.

He was found to have a number of injuries and was reportedly found in a pool of blood, though police were unable to confirm the latter detail with Lovin Malta.

The man did not have identification on him and has yet to be identified, though police believe he is a foreign citizen. A medical team was called to rush the man to Mater Dei, where he was confirmed to have injuries of a serious nature.

Magistrate Caroline Farrugia Frendo has appointed various court experts to assist her in her inquiry into the incident.

It is as yet unknown what led to the man being injured, though police are treating it as a hit and run, and have urged anyone with information to contact the police in confidence by calling 119 or 2122 4001.

