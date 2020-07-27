Żabbar Asks Children For Their Dream Playground Plans And Will Make Them A Reality
Whilst children aren’t usually the first group we look to for planning advice, Żabbar’s local council put their ideas front and centre for its new playground plans – and the results are adorable.
Over 500 children submitted their dream playground designs for a 2,000 square metre stretch of land in Żabbar which will be brought to life by architects from around Malta.
Submitted designs include fountains, areas for a zip-line and trampoline, a petting zoo, a boċċi pit for the elderly, a treehouse, solar panels to power the entire space and a gardening area amongst a number of other ideas.
The children even proposed their ideas to four ministers during a special event today – fully equipped with labelled diagrams and even energy consumption plans.
The plans were part of the Mat-Tfal Ghat-Tfal initiative by The Malta Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, as a means to drive young participation and rekindle a sense of community in different localities.
Meanwhile, there are plans to dedicate similar spaces in six other localities in an effort to encourage youth inclusion in the community.
Former present Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca contentedly stated that “this is an initiative the government should be proud of.”