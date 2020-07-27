Żabbar Asks Children For Their Dream Playground Plans And Will Make Them A Reality

Whilst children aren’t usually the first group we look to for planning advice, Żabbar’s local council put their ideas front and centre for its new playground plans – and the results are adorable.

Over 500 children submitted their dream playground designs for a 2,000 square metre stretch of land in Żabbar which will be brought to life by architects from around Malta.

Submitted designs include fountains, areas for a zip-line and trampoline, a petting zoo, a boċċi pit for the elderly, a treehouse, solar panels to power the entire space and a gardening area amongst a number of other ideas.

The children even proposed their ideas to four ministers during a special event today – fully equipped with labelled diagrams and even energy consumption plans.