‘Your Money Or Your Life’: Maltese Union Orders Vulnerable People Not To Return To Work Tomorrow Until They Can Be Protected

A major Maltese trade union has urged its vulnerable and elderly members not to return to work tomorrow amid the “absurd situation” they’ve been put in following the government’s decision to encourage everyone to return to work.

“They now need to choose between taking care of their health and life, or if they want to earn their daily bread,” the Unjoni Ħaddiema Magħqudin said today in a statement.

The UĦM said the government’s orders to let the elderly return to work flies in the face of the official guidelines given by the Superintendent of Public Health.

“These guidelines make it clear that COVID-19 is neither a thing of the past nor a disease you can play with,” they continued. “Apart from this, the deaths we’ve experienced so far come specifically from this group of people.”

The UĦM noted that the guidelines advised those who need to work should do so via teleworking.

“The most vulnerable workers who are at risk of dying if they catch the virus are being told to return to work. This request is being done irrelevant of whether the person works alone in an office, with others, whether they need to deal with the public or even direct contact with patients in hospital.”

“Though the government is saying contact sport players cannot touch each other due to the risks involved, the same government is saying the same risk isn’t found between vulnerable professionals and patients.”

The union ended by saying that the government’s orders had led some people to consider resigning from their job, or using up their leave to take care of themselves, only adding to the “confusion that there already is”.

“This is unacceptable, and until these workers’ minds are put at rest that they won’t be exposed to this virus, these vulnerable workers, as defined by the guidelines, are being given a directive to remain as they have been until today.”

What do you think of the UĦM’s order?