Young Sicilian Woman In Critical Condition After Contracting COVID-19 In Malta

A young Sicilian woman is in intensive care after contracting COVID-19 while holidaying in Malta.

The woman was administered to Cervello Hospital in Palermo after her condition worsened when she returned home last Thursday, according to national newspaper Giornale di Sicilia.

Earlier this week, the mayor of Sicilian town Canicattini Bagni criticised Malta for having a lack of COVID-19 checks after 11 residents tested positive following their return from a holiday on the island.

Malta currently has 557 active COVID-19 cases after registering the highest number of single-day cases earlier today.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below