Young Men Who Totalled Stolen Car In San Ġwann Assaulted Police Sergeant After Court Sitting

Two young men facing charges in connection with totalling a stolen car have landed themselves in hot water after assaulting a Police Inspector after their appearance in court.

Following a hearing before Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras in which their request for bail was denied, the courtroom halls suddenly erupted with screams and yelling, with one of the youngsters allegedly jumped up on a bench and punched one of the police officers in the face.

The young men, aged 16 and 19, were in court to hear their charges in connection with a high-speed police chase on 8th March 2020.

The pair were spotted driving the stolen car against the flow of traffic while RIU personnel were on patrol in Sliema.  The officers signalled the driver to reverse, but while doing so, he hit a parked Land Rover and fled the scene at speed.

The chase ended after the driver lost control of the car and collided with a wall on Triq il-Kappella, San Ġwann.

The youngsters are facing no less than 35 separate charges relating to unlicensed driving, receiving stolen goods, and possession. Lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, particularly in respect to the 16-year-old.

However, the prosecution noted that he had already been found guilty of similar offences. The magistrate denied bail.

The pair are in lock-up and will be formally charged at some point today.

