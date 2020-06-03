Young Maltese Bar Owner Fears Closures Of Your Favourite Hangouts Unless More State Aid Given

Young Maltese bar owner Estelle Degiorgio has launched a petition calling for more financial help to save businesses affected by the COVID-19 lockdown.

She said that if nothing was done, her Valletta bar called Beer Cave will have to close down and warned others will have no choice but to do the same.

“I am struggling to keep my bar running. I’m making €80 a day and my rent is €130 a day. I also have incurred three months worth of rent because of lockdown that I can’t afford to pay,” she said.

When the COVID-19 outbreak hit Malta, a state aid supplement to cover employee costs was created. Those in industries worst hit by the crisis could apply and receive €800 a month per full-time employee and €500 for part-timers.

However, when it comes to rent, taxes, utilities and other monthly fees businesses were left to their own devices.

“Our life was put on hold and we had no income for the past months, why are we paying all these expenses? This was not a choice, we wanted to help beat COVID-19, so why won’t you help us now?” she wrote in the petition, addressing the government.

The petition calls for help beyond covering employee fees, including:

-The reduction of the rent expenses for businesses (90% if not all)

-Removal and refund of VAT and tax payments for the first three months of the year and foreseeable future

-To drastically reduce water and electricity bills

The petition also calls for the state to cover half of the costs of equipment needed by the new health directives to reopen such as hand sanitizers.

“Unfortunately our monthly expenses, VAT and tax returns, rent, water and electricity were not compensated or deducted by the Maltese government in any way to relieve us from large amounts of stress and worry. The cold hard reality is that we will need to close our business doors very soon,” the petition read.

“All the efforts and hard work put into every business will soon be lost for good and this will affect our economy in the future. When businesses call the government’s helpline; we are redirected to take our debt and convert it into a bank loan – is this all the financial help being offered?”

Launched yesterday, the petition has already gathered over 80 signatures. Degiorgio hopes to reach a target of 10,000 signatories before presenting the petition to the government.

“At the end of the day, your favourite hang out spot might shut down. It will affect potential jobs, ongoing carriers and tons of effort put in every single business and project.”

Do you think the government needs to step in more for businesses?