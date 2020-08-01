‘You Won’t Spend A Single Euro’: Fundraiser Launched To Pay Ryan Fenech’s Legal Fees And Fine

A fundraiser has been launched to pay Ryan Fenech’s legal fees and fine, after police confirmed that they will be pressing charges over his viral video. The video, which has since been deleted, saw Fenech criticising African migrants, after his parents were allegedly attacked by a migrant while walking in Buġibba. The video was viewed over 200,000 times and shared over 4,000 times before it was deleted. A friend of Fenech’s made a passionate appeal for donations to cover his legal fees earlier this morning. Since then, it has been alleged that two lawyers have agreed to defend Fenech for free.

“I would like to thank Dr Edward Gatt and Dr Ishmael Psaila, who are defending Ryan for free. Thank you,” the post said. “The donations being collected now will go towards the fine that he will face.” A plethora of people have taken it upon themselves to show Ryan their support, most of them making use of the hashtag #solidaritywithryan. Shortly after the call for donations was made, Fenech himself took to Facebook to thank his supporters.