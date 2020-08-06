‘You Kept Fighting Till The End’: Tributes Pour Out For Antonia Borg Bonaci After Losing Her Battle With Cancer
Tributes have poured out for Antonia Borg Bonaci all over social media, after it was revealed that she has lost her battle with cancer.
“Farewell dear Aunty Antoinette,” nephew and local musician Pawlu Borg Bonaci said, “Will always remember your smile and your incredible courage.”
“Your suffering is now over.”
Well-known for her contributions to online recipe groups, Antonia seems to have touched upon the lives of many local cooking enthusiasts.
“You kept fighting till the end, I’m sure God will welcome you with open arms,” nephew Nicholas Borg Bonaci said in an emotional tribute.
“Thank you for all the good advice you have given us, you helped us live a better life.”
Antonia will be sorely missed by her husband Gejtu, and her four children, Christine, Antoine, Francesco, and Clara.