‘You Have No Shame’: Graffiti Activist Andre Callus Slams Big Business’ Complaints Of Government’s Aid Package

Moviment Graffitti activist Andre Callus has called out big businesses who have warned that the government is not helping enough to aid them amidst economic concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

“I can understand and sympathise with the small business owners and self-employed who are worried in this current situation. These really deserve help and their fear is justified. But to have the biggest businesses in the country, that have been profiting for years, telling us that the government is not giving them enough, is shameful,” he said.

This comes after the government’s announcement of an economic stimulus package worth €1.8 billion yesterday.

In a following statement, The Chamber of Commerce regarded the measures “very disappointing” and would not help businesses cope with the economic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It should be they who donate to the community in these hard times, and not expect to be subsidised by our taxes, after years of excessive profits because their income has decreased. We should remember that when these were earning millions, they did not share their profits with the community,” Callus added.

“Crisis hits and they come crying to us, telling us that they need a lot of help, poor beggars! You’d almost think they’re the vulnerable ones in the country!”