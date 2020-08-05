‘You Have Acne’: Please Enjoy Karl Stagno Navarra Passionately Answering Teenage Shitposters On A Meme Group

Every single day, thousands of people log onto Malta Pastizziposting, an increasingly popular meme group which everyone has learnt not to take too seriously. Everyone, it seems, except ONE TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra. It all started with a normal enough post, at least as far as the group’s shitposting standards go. After being identified as one of the group’s 27,500 members, Stagno Navarra was subjected to the same level of trolling most big names face – this is, after all, the same group which just two weeks ago had Economy Minister Silvio Schembri sharing a meme about him banging your mum. But that was July, and this is August. “Karl Stagno Navarra, how much would you pay us to start promoting Labour propaganda on this group?” one of the group’s admins sarcastically asked him. But what followed wasn’t your average to-and-fro. Oh no, we’re talking nearly 200 comments of trolling, GIFs and memes… and weirdly enough, a big portion of them came from Stagno Navarra himself.

There are far too many comments to mention, and quite frankly, they’re all golden. But here are some highlights. First, you had the instinctive (and predictable) “everyone on here is a fake profile” reaction from Stagno Navarra… because why else would anyone disagree and make fun of him? “You’re all fake profiles,” the presenter commented. “You’re all stupid children.” Which must’ve felt super weird for all the very real people commenting and flooding in to join in on the fun. Of course, it didn’t take long for the now-classic “inti gamer?” question to pour in… and thankfully for everyone, Karl obliged. “Yes, and you have no idea how much I love it,” he replied. But all it took was one comment from someone less than half his age for him to be ambushed by trolls and likes again: “Of course he does, he plays with people’s intelligence… or so he thinks.” Other notable mentions include people referring back to Stagno Navarra’s notorious candle-lighting call last November, along with him being a political pinnur (turncoat). “Ask Delia,” Stagno Navarra replied, with many of his answers seemingly implying that the people commenting – mostly young memers who don’t really support any political party – are actually Nationalist supporters in not-so-effective-disguise. “Can someone tell me what’s happening here?” one person who joined the fray slightly late asked, echoing Lou Bondi’s evergreen viral quote. “I’m playing,” Karl said. A personal fave? The moment “Nationalist porn” got thrown in to the mix… and yes, by Karl himself. As a couple of other people – including another admin – continued to troll him on another thread, Karl got asked whether he prefers anime or hentai. His answer? Yes, I can confirm: “Nationalist porn”.

Now sure, answers like these clearly point to Stagno Navarra thinking he’s successfully trolling the trolls back… but it didn’t take long for some people to make a very important observation. “Imagine being a TV presenter and sinking so low,” the original admin who had unknowingly started this all commented. “You’re trying to play the part of the bully with people half your age,” another admin observed, reminding Stagno Navarra that maybe this was always going to be a losing battle from his perspective. But it’s fine, because the 50-year-old TV presenter had a perfectly eloquent reply ready: “You have acne”.

Hours into the ever-expanding mess that was attracting dozens and dozens of people, the group’s admins noticed a surge of new member requests. And they all had some odd similarities. “By the evening, we started getting a bunch of membership requests,” one of group’s admins told Lovin Malta. “By 10pm, we had over 100 requests. Suddenly, Stagno Navarra was joined by people who agreed with him, gave his comments likes… and even shared his surname. What followed was a late-night post by the Pastizziposting admins apologising to any innocent bystanders who were new to the group but had suddenly gotten kicked out of the group. “Apologies if we kicked out anyone you invited today,” an admin post just before midnight read. “We’re getting raided by Labour supporters and someone accidentally pressed accept all.” Just like that, a new meme icon had been born, and anyone who’s been on Pastizziposting for more than a couple of minutes knows how long it takes for someone to go from member to target. One thing’s for sure; tonight’s episode of Pjazza could be a particularly interesting one.