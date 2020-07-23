You Can’t Kill People While Trying To Get Rich, Collapse Victim Says After Bormla Death

A Maltese woman whose house collapsed last year has reacted angrily to the shocking news that another person has died due to construction in Malta.

“Goosebumps and anger unlike anything else… it cannot be! It cannot be that for you to get rich or to fix your property you kill people!” Janet Walker said just minutes after this morning’s collapse.

“Have you no shame? Hundreds of people living terrified every day and they have reason to do so! Don’t trust anyone and condolences to the family of the victim.”