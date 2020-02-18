‘You Can Trust The Police, We Are Here To Protect And Serve’, Says PC Simon Schembri In Wake Of Racket Revelations

Simon Schembri, the police constable who served as an inspiration to many after he overcame terrible injuries obtained in a terrible attack as he worked as a traffic officer, has spoken out publicly for the first time since 80% of Malta’s traffic force was arrested in relation to a major racket.

“I know all of these officers, and they gave 100% to whoever was in need, and I am confident that all of the police force is doing the same,” Schembri told Lovin Malta.

When asked if people could still trust the police in light of revelations that officers may have been fraudulent when reporting their overtime or ‘extra’ duties, as well as other serious allegations, Simon responded in the positive.